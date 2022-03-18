THE METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Request For Proposals for Architectural/Engineering Services

Dash Point Pier Renovation & Park Improvements

RFQ#J2022-16

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma (Metro Parks Tacoma) is soliciting Letters of Interest and Statements of Qualifications for A&E Services to assist the District with the Planning, Design and Engineering for the renovation of Dash Point Pier and Park. Statements of Qualifications (SOQ) will be received at the office of Business Administration and Planning, Metro Parks Tacoma, 4702 S. 19th Street, Tacoma WA 98405 until 1:00 p.m. on Friday April 1, 2022. Qualifications received after the appointed time set for receipt will be returned unopened.

A formal Request for Qualifications (RFQ) describing the project, professional services required, and the desired form of response to this advertisement may be viewed together with other background information on the proposed project at http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/rfp/. Any issues accessing information posted on the site, please contact Sheila Maida (procurement@tacomaparks.com).

