METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA-REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: District-Wide Custodial Services

RFP No. DW2022-31

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive proposals for RFP# DW2022-31 District-wide Custodial Services until September 16, 2022, by 12:00 P.M. Proposals shall be submitted by email only to the RFP Coordinator at procurement@tacomaparks.com. The proposal must be in PDF format. Proposals received after the appointed time set for receipt will not be reviewed.

Please see the full RFP on Metro Parks Website: http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/

Email questions to procurement@tacomaparks.com

August 24, September 2, 2022