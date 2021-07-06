City Bids

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA-REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

by Ken Spurrell

Project: FEDERAL LOBBYING SERVICES

RFP No. A2021-02

The Metropolitan Park District will receive proposals for RFP No. A2021-02, Federal Lobbying Services until July 20, 2021 by 12:00 P.M. Proposals shall be submitted by email to the RFP Coordinator at sheila.maida@tacomaparks.com. The proposal must be in Word or PDF format. Proposals received after the appointed time set for receipt will not be reviewed.

Please see the full RFP on Metro Parks Website: http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/

Email Attn: Hunter George at sheila.maida@tacomaparks.com

IDX-931773

July 6, 2021

