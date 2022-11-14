METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA-REQUEST FOR BIDS

REQUEST FOR BIDS

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: Stewart Heights Pool Improvements Boiler Replacement & Solar Loop

BID# J2022-29

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive sealed bids for Bid#: J2022-29, Stewart Heights Pool Improvements Boiler Replacement & Solar Loop Project, at Metro Parks Headquarters Building, Attn: Sheila Jorstad, 4702 S 19th Street, Tacoma WA 98405 until 11:00 a.m., December 6, 2022. If sending via courier, please do not require signature. Bids will be opened, bid tabulation completed, and uploaded to our website by end of day. Bids received after the appointed time set for receipt will be returned unopened. All work completed for the Metropolitan Park District will be considered a public works project with prevailing wage documentation required.

Please see the Bid Notice on Metro Parks of Tacoma Website: https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/requests-for-bids/

For questions, please contact Sheila Jorstad (sheila.jorstad@tacomaparks.com)

November 14, 21, 2022