THE METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

REQUEST FOR BID

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: Tacoma Nature Center Building & ADA Improvements, J2022-17

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive sealed bids for Bid#: J2022-17, Tacoma Nature Center Building & ADA Improvements, at the entrance of Metro Parks Tacoma Headquarters Building, Attn: Kristi Evans, 4702 S 19th Street, Tacoma WA 98405 until 10.00 a.m., April 8th, 2022. If sending via courier, please do not require signature. Bids will be opened at 10:05 in the board room. Bids received after the appointed time set for receipt will be returned unopened. All work completed for the Metropolitan Park District will be considered a public works project with prevailing wage documentation required.

Please see the Bid Notice on Metro Parks Website: https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/

IDX-950977

March 23, 30, 2022