METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA-REQUEST FOR BID

REQUEST FOR BID METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: Point Defiance Sanitary Sewer Lift Station, J2021-08

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive sealed bids for Bid#: J2021-08, Point Defiance Sanitary Sewer Lift Station Project, at the Front Entrance of Metro Parks Headquarters Building, Attn: Sheila Maida, 4702 S 19th Street, Tacoma WA 98405 until 10:00 a.m., May 27th, 2021. If sending via courier, please do not require signature. Bids will be opened and read aloud via zoom at 10:05 a.m. Bids received after the appointed time set for receipt will be returned unopened. All work completed for the Metropolitan Park District will be considered a public works project with prevailing wage documentation required.

Please see the Bid Notice on Metro Parks Website: https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/

Call Sheila Maida at 253-305-1026

May 13, 20, 2021