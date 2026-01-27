Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma

Notice to Contractors

2026 Small Works Roster

In accordance with RCW 39.04.152 – 39.04.154 and as authorized by the Board of Park Commissioners of the Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma (Parks Tacoma), to maintain a Small Works Roster.

This roster may be used to award public works contracts for General Contracting and any other public works related contracting. There is no guarantee of work for the contractors on the roster. Contractors selected from the roster must comply with all Parks Tacoma contracting requirements.

The projects Parks Tacoma chooses to award pursuant to the Small Works Roster will be estimated to cost $350,000 or less, including the costs of labor, material, equipment, and excludes sales and/or use taxes as applicable. Application forms may be obtained from our website at https://www.parkstacoma.gov/about/contract-bidding/ small-works-roster/

Completed applications should be mailed to:

Parks Tacoma

Attn: Small Works Roster

4702 S. 19th Street

Tacoma, WA 98405

Or emailed: district.roster@

parkstacoma.gov

Work performed by contractors under contract to Parks Tacoma shall demonstrate the agency’s Core Values of Innovation, Inclusiveness, Sustainability, Safety, Excellence, Equity, Accountability and Fun as clearly articulated in the agency’s System and Strategic Plan. If awarded the contract, contractors will be held to the highest standard for excellence, innovation and integrity in the delivery of project outcomes.

Contractor’s unwilling or unable to commit to performing at this level are respectfully asked to forego applying for our SWR.

CURRENT SMALL WORKS ROSTER PARTICIPANTS:

Please submit a new application if your previous application information is no longer current or you have skills that have changed. You can find our most recent application on our website at: https://www.parks tacoma.gov/about/contract-bidding /small-works-roster-bids/

Parks Tacoma is an equal opportunity employer.

IDX-1025379

January 27, 2026