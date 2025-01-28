Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma

Notice to Contractors

2025 Small Works Roster

In accordance with RCW 35.61.135 and as authorized by the Board of Park Commissioners of the Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma (Parks Tacoma), to maintain a Small Works Roster.

This roster may be used to award public works contracts for General Contracting and any other public works related contracting. There is no guarantee of work for the contractors on the roster.

Contractors selected from the roster must comply with all Parks Tacoma contracting requirements.

The projects Parks Tacoma chooses to award pursuant to the Small Works Roster will be estimated to cost $350,000 or less, including the costs of labor, material, equipment, and sales and/or use taxes as applicable. Application forms may be obtained from our website at https://www.parkstacoma.gov/ about/contract-bidding/small-works-roster/. Completed applications should be mailed to:

Parks Tacoma

Attn: Small Works Roster

4702 S. 19th Street

Tacoma, WA 98405

Work performed by contractors under contract to MPT shall demonstrate the agency’s Core Values of Innovation, Inclusiveness, Sustainability, Safety, Excellence, Equity, Accountability and Fun as clearly articulated in the agency’s System and Strategic Plan. If awarded the contract, contractors will be held to the highest standard for excellence, innovation and integrity in the delivery of project outcomes.

Contractor’s unwilling or unable to commit to performing at this level are respectfully asked to forego applying for our SWR.

CURRENT SMALL WORKS ROSTER PARTICIPANTS:

Applications submitted before 1/1/24 are out of date.

Members who joined before 1/1/24 will be removed from the roster unless they complete the updated roster application and submit before 2/28/25.

Parks Tacoma is an equal opportunity employer.

IDX-1008343

January 28, 2025