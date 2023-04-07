METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA-Food Service Concessionaire(s)

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT

OF TACOMA

Project: Food Service Concessionaire(s)

RFP No. R2023-13

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive proposals for RFP No. R2023-13 Food Service Concessionaire(s) until May 4, 2023 by 12:00 PM Proposals shall be submitted by email only to the RFP Coordinator at procurement@tacomaparks.com. The proposal must be in PDF format. Proposals received after the appointed time set for receipt will not be reviewed. Please see the full RFP on Metro Parks Website: http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/ Email questions to procurement@tacomaparks.com

IDX-974743

April 7, 14, 2023