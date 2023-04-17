METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA-FOOD & BEVERAGE SERVICES

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: FOOD & BEVERAGE SERVICES FOR POINT DEFIANCE ZOO & AQUARIUM, NORTHWEST TREK WILDLIFE PARK AND OWEN BEACH

RFP NO. DW2023-15

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive proposals for RFP# DW2023-15 Food & Beverage Services for Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, Northwest Trek Wildlife Park and Owen Beach by email only to procurement@tacomaparks.com until June 16, 2023, by 12:00p.m. Proposals received after the date and time will be considered non-responsive. Please see the full RFP on Metro Parks Website: https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/

Email Tresa Edmonds at procurement@tacomaparks.com

IDX-975217

April 17, 24, 2023