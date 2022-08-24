METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA-DAIHATSU MINI TRUCKS

REQUEST FOR BIDS

POINT DEFINCE ZOO & AQUARIUM A DIVISION OF

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

PURCHACE: DAIHATSU MINI TRUCKS RFB No. Z2022-32

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive bids for RFB# J2022-32 DAIHATSU MINI TRUCKS until September 6, 2022, by 12:00 P.M. Bids shall be submitted by email to the RFB Coordinator at procurement@tacomaparks.com. The proposal must be in PDF format. Bids received after the appointed time set for receipt will not be reviewed.

Please see the full RFB on Metro Parks Website: http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/

Email questions to procurement@tacomaparks.com

August 24, 31, 2022