METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA-DAIHATSU MINI TRUCKS

REQUEST FOR BIDS
POINT DEFINCE ZOO & AQUARIUM A DIVISION OF
METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA
PURCHACE: DAIHATSU MINI TRUCKS RFB No. Z2022-32
The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive bids for RFB# J2022-32 DAIHATSU MINI TRUCKS until September 6, 2022, by 12:00 P.M. Bids shall be submitted by email to the RFB Coordinator at procurement@tacomaparks.com. The proposal must be in PDF format. Bids received after the appointed time set for receipt will not be reviewed.
Please see the full RFB on Metro Parks Website: http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/
Email questions to procurement@tacomaparks.com
August 24, 31, 2022