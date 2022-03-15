METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT-INVITATION TO BID

INVITATION TO BID

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: PT. DEFIANCE MARINA COMPLEX USED BOATS & KAYAKS

Bid No. P2022-02

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive bids for Bid# P2022-02 Point Defiance Marina Complex Used Boats and Kayaks, at Metro Parks Tacoma’s Point Defiance Marina Complex, 5912 North Waterfront Drive, Tacoma WA 98407 until April 1, 2022, no later than 12:00 PM. Bids received after the date and time on this notice will be returned unopened.

Please see the full Bid on Metro Parks Website: http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/bids/

Email Tracy.McKendry@tacomaparks.com IDX-950499

March 15, 22, 2022