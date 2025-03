METRO PARKS Zoo/Trek Authority

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

5400 N. Pearl St.

Tacoma, WA 98407

Wednesday, March 12, 2025

5:00 PM Regular Board Meeting

Contact: Tracy Craggan

253-404-3643

Visit www.parkstacoma.gov for call in instructions to listen and view the meeting.

March 7, 2025