Metro Parks Tacoma

Master Vendor Purchasing Roster

Metro Parks Tacoma has a Master Vendor Purchasing Roster for the purchase of equipment, materials, and supplies. Applications for inclusion on the roster may be obtained by visiting Metro Parks’ website at www.metroparkstacoma.org/vendor-roster. Questions may be directed to Julie Wilfong at juliew@tacomaparks.com or (253) 305-1040.

IDX-918619

January 28, 2021