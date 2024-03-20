METRO PARKS
TACOMA
ADDENDUM TO RFQ J2024-06
Metropolitan Park District
Business Administration and Planning Department
4702 South 19th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405
CONTACT:
Kimberley Shelton
Procurement@tacomaparks.com
Date Prepared: March 19, 2024 RFQ Number: J2024-06
Addendum No.: ONE (1)
General Description: Addendum No. 1 – RFQ Questions and Clarifications
The following modification(s) are hereby made part of the contract documents:
DOCUMENTS
Addendum No. (1) RFQ Update
The Metro Parks Tacoma Business Administration and Planning Department has decided to cancel
RFQ J2024-06 Meadow Park Golf Course Capital Improvement Project(s).
IDX-993405
March 20, 2024