METRO PARKS

TACOMA

ADDENDUM TO RFQ J2024-06

Metropolitan Park District

Business Administration and Planning Department

4702 South 19th Street

Tacoma, WA 98405

CONTACT:

Kimberley Shelton

Procurement@tacomaparks.com

Date Prepared: March 19, 2024 RFQ Number: J2024-06

Addendum No.: ONE (1)

General Description: Addendum No. 1 – RFQ Questions and Clarifications

The following modification(s) are hereby made part of the contract documents:

DOCUMENTS

Addendum No. (1) RFQ Update

The Metro Parks Tacoma Business Administration and Planning Department has decided to cancel

RFQ J2024-06 Meadow Park Golf Course Capital Improvement Project(s).

IDX-993405

March 20, 2024