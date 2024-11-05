Metro Parks-RFQ No. J2024-39

THE METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Request For Qualifications for

Architectural & Engineering Services

Portland Avenue Park Improvements Phase I

RFQ No. J2024-39

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma (Metro Parks Tacoma) is soliciting Letters of Interest and Statements of Qualifications for A&E services to assist the District with design through construction of Portland Avenue Park Improvements Phase I which includes a sprayground, restrooms and playground.

Statements of Qualifications (SOQ) must be received by Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 1:00 p.m. PDT. Send an electronic copy (in PDF format) via email to:

procurement@tacomaparks.com.

Qualifications received after the appointed time set for receipt will not be considered.

A formal Request for Qualifications (RFQ) describing the project, professional services required, and the desired form of response to this advertisement and any updates thereto may be viewed together with other background information on the proposed project at http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/rfp/ . If there are any issues accessing the information posted on the website, please contact Kimberley Shelton at procurement@tacomaparks.com, subject:

“RFQ J2024-39:Portland Avenue Park Improvements Phase I”.

November 5, 2024