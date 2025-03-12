METRO PARKS-REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: SEASONAL MOBILE FOOD VENDORS

RFP NO. P2025-08

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive proposals for RFP# P2025-08 Seasonal Mobile Food Vendors by email only to procurement@tacomaparks.com until March 27, 2025, by 12:00p.m. Proposals received after the date and time will be considered non-responsive. Please see the full RFP on Parks Tacoma’s Website:

https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/

Email Barb Wakefield at procurement@tacomaparks.com

IDX-1010453

March 12, 19, 2025