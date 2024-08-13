Metro Parks-REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: BEYOND THE BELL & CLUB B YOUTH SPORTS PROGRAMS AND MULTI SPORT ACTIVITIES

RFP NO. R2024-26

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive proposals for RFP# R2024-26 Beyond the Bell and Club B Youth Sports Programs & Multi Sport Activities by email only to procurement@tacomaparks.com until August 28, 2024, by 12:00p.m. Proposals received after the date and time will be considered non-responsive.

Please see the full RFP on Metro Parks Website: https://www.metro parkstacoma.org/about/contract- bidding/

Email Barb Wakefield at procurement @tacomaparks.com

IDX-1000770

August 13, 15, 2024