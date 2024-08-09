METRO PARKS
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA
Project: FOOD SERVICE CONCESSIONAIRE FOR LES DAVIS PIER RFP NO. A2024-21
The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive proposals for RFP No. A2024-21 Food Service Concessionaire for Les Davis Pier until August 26, 2024, by 12:00 P.M. Proposals shall be submitted by email to procurement@tacomaparks.com. Proposals received after that time will be considered non-responsive.
Please see the full RFP on Metro Parks Website: https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/requests-for-proposals-qualifications/
Email questions to procurement@tacomaparks.com
August 9, 16, 2024