Metro Parks-REQUEST FOR BIDS

REQUEST FOR BIDS METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: Point Defiance Park Loop Trail Phase 2 Project

BID# J2025-07

Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma, dba PARKS TACOMA, will receive sealed bids for Bid# J2025-07, Point Defiance Park Loop Trail Phase 2 Project, at PARKS TACOMA Headquarters Building, Attn: Sheila Jorstad, 4702 South 19th Street, Tacoma WA 98405 until 2:00 PM, March 24, 2025. Bids received after the appointed time set for receipt will be returned unopened. All work completed for the PARKS TACOMA will be considered a public works project with prevailing wage documentation required.

Please see the Invitation to Bid on PARKS TACOMA Website: https://www.parkstacoma.gov/about/contract-bidding/requests-for-bids/

For questions, please contact Sheila Jorstad (sheila.jorstad@tacomaparks.com)

IDX-1009954

March 3, 2025