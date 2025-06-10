METRO PARKS-REQUEST FOR BIDS

REQUEST FOR BIDS

Metropolitan Park District of

Tacoma

Headquarters Legacy Wall

Bid No. J2025-12

Invitation to Bid

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive sealed bids for Bid No. J2025-12, Headquarters Legacy Wall, at Parks Tacoma Headquarters, 4702 S 19th Street, Tacoma WA 98405 until 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 15, 2025. Bids will be opened and publicly read aloud at 10:05 AM.

Bids received after the appointed time set for receipt will be returned unopened.

The project includes, but is not limited to, the fabrication of shelving, cabinetry and Experiential Graphic Design (EGD) elements to be installed at the Parks Tacoma Headquarters. Installation will require modification to existing electrical systems, selective demo of drywall and bracing to support the wall-mounted features, and wiring of new lighting systems.

Prevailing Wage Rate requirements and the Parks Tacoma Apprenticeship Training Program requirements will apply; 0 apprentice hours are estimated for this project.

The base bid estimate range is $150,000 – $170,000 . Time of completion is 60 calendar days.

An optional pre-bid meeting will be held at Parks Tacoma Headquarters Building, 4702 So. 19th St. Tacoma, WA 98402 at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

Minority & Women Owned Enterprises (MWBE) participation will apply. Parks Tacoma encourages an MWBE goal of eight percent (8%) on all Public Works projects estimated at $20,000.00 or more including subcontractors. The Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises (OMWBE) can assist regarding the process and status of certification. They can be reached at: (360) 664-9750, www.omwbe.wa.gov

Parks Tacoma is committed to strengthening opportunities and removing barriers for Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprises (MWBE). Per Board Resolution R32-20, Parks Tacoma is committed to hiring people throughout our organization who reflect our community. We work closely with local partners who have successful Contract Equity programs: Tacoma Public Schools, Minority Business Development Agency, City of Tacoma office of Economic and Business Development. For more information on our anti-racist commitments please visit: https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/board-resolution-addressing-racism/.

Bid documents will be available 8:00 AM, Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at ARC Tacoma (632 Broadway, Tacoma, WA 98402) and may also be viewed at the following plan centers:

1. Builders Exchange of Washington, Everett, WA 425-258-1303

2. Plan Center Northwest, Clackamas, OR 503-650-0148

3. DJC -Portland & Seattle 206-622-8272

4. Lower Columbia Contractors Association, Longview, WA 360-425-8820

5. Southwest Washington Contractors Association, Vancouver, WA 360-694-7922

6. Blue Book/Dodge Construction Network, Bedford, MA 877-784-9556

7. WA State Office of Minority Women’s Business Enterprise, Olympia, WA 360-664-9750

8.Washington MBDA Business Center, Tacoma, WA 253-591-5835

9. Small Business Incubator, Tacoma, WA 253-722-5800

10. Olympia Plan Center, Olympia WA 360-943-3960

Contact ARC at (253) 383-6363 or (800) 337-8103 or online at

Bid J2025-12 Headquarters Legacy Wall for bid documents and specifications, project information, and the plan holders list. Contractors will pay ARC directly for bid documents.

All questions due by Thursday,

June 26, 2025 to procurement@tacomaparks.com and include J2025-12, Headquarters Legacy Wall in the subject line of the email.

IDX-1014945

June 10, 17, 2025