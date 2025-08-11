Metro aArks-REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: YOUTH SPORTS OFFICIATING SERVICES

RFP NO. R2025-21

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive proposals for RFP# R2025-21 Youth Sports Officiating Services by email only to procurement@parkstacoma.gov until August 31, 2025, by 11:59 p.m. Proposals received after the date and time will not be considered unless no other bids were received.

Please see the full RFP on Parks Tacoma Website: https://www.parkstacoma.gov/about/contract-bidding/

Email Christian Sanabria at procurement@parkstacoma.gov

IDX-1018032

August 11, 14, 2025