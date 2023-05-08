Megabus and Northwestern Stage Lines to Expand Bus Service

Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in North America, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Northwestern Stage Lines, a private transportation company in the Northwest United States.

This partnership will allow for expanded service options for 35 cities in Idaho and Washington including trips to Boise, Seattle, Spokane and Tacoma. Additional service will include trips from Boise to 26 cities, Seattle to 10 cities, and Spokane to 25 cities.

“We are excited for this new opportunity to offer our customers service in the Northwest,” said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for Megabus. “The partnership with Northwestern Stage Line will allow us to expand our network to Idaho and Washington for the very first time.”

“We are thrilled about this opportunity to offer these new routes to Megabus customers,” said Jacob Price, owner of Northwestern Stage Line. “We have been a transportation staple in Idaho and Washington for almost 100 years and look forward to many more. We are confident that our high level of service will serve this new customer base well.”

Schedules are now available and tickets can be purchased today at https://us.megabus.com/.

About Megabus: Megabus offers city to city express bus service across North America. Since launching in 2006, Megabus has served more than 50 million customers throughout more than 500 cities. The safety of our customers is our top priority while also offering convenient, cost-effective service. Megabus is committed to providing eco-friendly travel and reducing our carbon footprint whenever possible. Our buses emit the least carbon dioxide per mile when compared to other vehicles and are seven times more energy and fuel-efficient than single-occupancy automobiles.

About Northwestern Stage Lines: Northwestern Stage Lines operates scheduled service throughout Idaho and Washington, connecting to hundreds of cities across the United State and Canada. Northwestern is a family owned business that opened its doors in the 1930’s, offering both schedule and charter services. Recently acquired by Salt Lake Express, Northwestern is now part of one of the largest, most progressive transportation companies in the western states region.

– Coach USA/Megabus