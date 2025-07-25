Meet Mariners’ draft pick Kade Anderson: ‘They picked a winner’

There was a new face in the outfield when the Mariners were taking batting practice on a sunny midweek game against the Milwaukee Brewers. First rounder Kade Anderson was in the outfield as part of his in-person introduction to the Mariners media and fans.

This year with the third pick overall, the Mariners selected Anderson out of Louisiana State University, arguably the best college arm in the draft.

“I just want to thank the Mariners for this opportunity,” Anderson said. “I’m just super excited to get the ball rolling and get ready to roll.”

Anderson is as polished of a prospect as they come. The lefty hurls four pitches, all with pinpoint command: a slider that darts away from a left-handed hitter, a curve that falls off the table, and two fastballs that he can throw to righties or lefties.

“First thing you think about pitching is commanding the strike zone. To be able to throw all four pitches for strikes makes your life a lot easier as a pitcher,” Anderson said.

Area scout Derek Miller talked about the quality of player Anderson is during the pitcher’s inaugural press conference in Seattle on July 22.

“Kade was an easy one. You go back to what we believe in as scouts, and he checks every box. He’s an athlete, he can throw four pitches, can execute a game plan, and what really sticks out is everybody at LSU and high school talks about his character,” Miller said.

It was Anderson and his family’s first time up in the Emerald City, and his boyish charm was out in full effect with his first interaction with the Seattle media in person. From admittedly not knowing where Seattle was to embracing the summer weather and a volcano, Anderson’s personality will be welcomed here in Seattle.

“I didn’t really know where Seattle was to be honest. Since I have been here, the weather has really shocked me with how nice it is. I am pretty excited to get to learn the area,” Anderson said.

“I was a little shocked when I learned about a volcano, so I am not so sure about that yet,” Anderson said with a laugh.

Anderson is in a unique place for Seattle as the franchise has already declared that he will not throw a pitch with an affiliate for the rest of the season, which is for good reason. Anderson is coming off a record-setting year with the Tigers down in the bayou.

He led all of Division I with 180 strikeouts in 119 innings pitched, capping his year off with a complete game shutout of Coastal Carolina in the College World Series Championship.

Since he is not going to be throwing competitively for the rest of the season, Anderson is going to focus on the weight room. During his time at LSU, he was a SEC Honor Roll student in the classroom. That sort of discipline will play well for Anderson.

“Now that I am a Mariner it is my job to continue to develop and kind of work on my craft. Now that school isn’t my forte, I am focused on baseball and whatever it takes,” Anderson said.

Draft night was an interesting one for Anderson. The presumed number one pick was not to be. What happened two picks later was good enough for Anderson, and he was surrounded by his family, who are also his motivation.

“Being with my family was the coolest part. I couldn’t really describe it in words. It was really a blur. I think everything happens for a reason and that’s something that sticks with me every day. To be able to celebrate that with my friends and family is something means the most,” Anderson said.

On draft night, he heard from Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and catcher Cal Raleigh.

“I talked to him in the hallway before the game. I am really impressed with him. He seems really comfortable and excited at the same time. Everybody sees what he did in college at LSU, in the final with a CG (complete game) all that kind of stuff. Meeting him he seems like a normal guy and really hungry to get to work,” Gilbert said.

Over the all-star break, Cal Raleigh’s brother, Todd Raleigh Jr., made headlines as his home run derby catcher. Seeing Kade’s younger brother with him at this week’s game was a cool sight for Raleigh.

“I thought it was really cool that he’s got a younger brother like me. It was weird seeing it from my angle because I am usually the one with my brother at the hip. I thought it was cool seeing that. I am excited for him obviously, but also to see him maybe soon,” Raleigh said.