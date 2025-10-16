Man accused of vandalizing WA Capitol undergoes mental health evaluation

A Washington man suspected of breaking into and vandalizing the state Capitol is undergoing a mental health evaluation, an attorney confirmed Oct. 10.

Authorities initially arrested Gunnar McLean Schubert, 29, on suspicion of first-degree burglary, first-degree arson, and first-degree malicious mischief. But prosecutors on Oct. 8 charged him with only second-degree burglary, a felony, and third-degree malicious mischief, a gross misdemeanor. Schubert is a native of Auburn whose last known address was in Federal Way, according to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office.

To be convicted of both charges, the prosecution would need to prove that Schubert entered or remained unlawfully in a building with the intent to commit a crime inside, and that he damaged less than $750-worth of property.

Schubert’s arraignment was scheduled for Oct. 10, but was delayed a week to allow him to complete his mental health evaluation as previously ordered by the court. His hearing is now scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17.

The evaluation will determine whether Schubert is mentally capable of proceeding with his case. If he is found incompetent, he will be admitted to an involuntary treatment facility.

In a rampage late Sunday night, Oct. 5, that lasted roughly 10 minutes, according to authorities, Schubert allegedly parked his car on the sidewalk of the campus flag circle, broke into the Capitol through a window, set fire to county, state and U.S. flags and damaged what the state calls the “world’s largest single-loom carpet” that is almost a century old in the state reception room.

He is also accused of knocking over busts of George Washington and Martin Luther King Jr. and damaging an electronic card reader for an elevator. The card reader has since been fixed, according to the Department of Enterprise Services.

He sustained a cut on his left arm during the incident and was treated by Olympia Fire Department personnel on the scene. His right arm was in a cast at the time.

Schubert was released from jail on Tuesday, Oct. 7, without needing to post bail. A judge found that bail was not necessary to secure his reappearance at court, but determined that several conditions of release were necessary.

Undergoing a mental health evaluation was one of those conditions. Another prohibits him from visiting the Capitol campus without an official escort.

He was also required to contact the court’s pretrial services department within two days of his release, but failed to do so, according to court documents. A violation report has been added to his record, but has not yet been addressed by a judge.

An attorney representing Schubert confirmed Oct. 10 that he is in custody at an undisclosed location while he undergoes his mental health evaluation.

Schubert’s possible motivation remains unclear. Some officials attributed his alleged actions to mental health issues.

In videos posted to social media in the days leading up to the break-in, Schubert rambled through sometimes nonsensical rants. In separate posts, he posed with a gun, invoked a Democratic state lawmaker and wrote current events-themed poems as captions.

Two weeks before allegedly vandalizing the Capitol, Schubert posted a photo inside the Capitol rotunda with one of those poetic captions.

Schubert played baseball at Gonzaga University and is a former minor league player.

The incident has stoked concerns of politically motivated violence locally, after the killings this year of Minnesota state House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, as well as Republican commentator Charlie Kirk.

“I take his family at their word that there are mental health considerations,” Lt. Gov. Denny Heck, a Democrat, said Monday. But, Heck added, “How is it not a political statement to enter the state Capitol building and do damage? He could have entered any of a thousand buildings in Thurston County.”

Washington State Standard Reporter Jake Goldstein-Street contributed to this report.

