Make the shift from retail [Hiring Office CSR]

Are you tired of working in Retail, but aren’t sure about how to make the career change to become an office professional? This is your opportunity! Washington’s largest community news organization, Sound Publishing, Inc., is looking for someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment, and has exceptional attention to detail, to join our team of publishing industry professionals.

Where you work is an important decision that affects all aspects of your life. Sound believes that success comes in creating an environment for our employees to personally and professionally thrive. Come work as a Customer Service Representative for the largest cold-set web printer in the five-state region of Washington, Alaska, Montana, Idaho, and Oregon.

We’ll train you!

In addition to training, we offer a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical/vision/dental/life/long-term disability insurance, wellness and employee assistance programs, 401k with an employer match, plus paid vacation and sick time.

The primary function of the Customer Service Representative is to provide administrative support for our Sales operations by processing incoming orders. Essential skills include but are not limited to:

Fast and accurate data entry, plus a solid working knowledge of computers.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

Ability to manage deadlines and changing priorities on the fly.

Exceptional organizational and Customer Service skills.

The ability to develop and maintain strong relationships with other team members.

Punctuality and reliable attendance are a must.

If you have these skills and feel that you’re ready to make the jump and join our team of professionals, please email your resume to careers@soundpublishing.com . Be sure to reference ATTN: LAKECSR in the subject line.

Sound Publishing is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE) and strongly supports diversity in the workplace.

Visit our website to learn more about us!