Mag10 Reviews: Should You Buy True Cellular Formulas Magnesium Supplement?

Mag10 is a magnesium supplement featuring a blend of multiple types of magnesium.

By taking two capsules of Mag10 daily, you can purportedly support nerve health, get a better night of sleep, and support healthy hormone balance, among other benefits.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Mag10 and how the supplement works today in our review.

What is Mag10?

Mag10 is a nutritional supplement created by Revelation Health under the True Cellular Formulas label.

While some magnesium supplements contain just one or two types of magnesium, Mag10 contains 10 types of magnesium. Your body absorbs different magnesium in different ways. By giving your body different types of magnesium, you can optimize absorption and ensure you fill your magnesium deficit.

Some types of magnesium are linked to nervous system health. Others are linked to cardiovascular health and blood flow. Some support endurance, while others help with inflammation. By giving you 10 sources of magnesium, Mag10 can fill nutritional gaps and ensure your body is getting the magnesium you need.

Mag10 is exclusively available online through the Revelation Health online store. It’s priced at $69 per bottle and backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

How Does Mag10 Work?

Mag10 works by giving your body the magnesium it needs to support various functions.

Magnesium is a crucial mineral involved in hundreds of important processes throughout the body. Each serving of Mag10 contains 120% of your daily value (DV) of magnesium, or around 500mg, from 10 different sources.

Most multivitamins and magnesium supplements only contain one type of magnesium – like magnesium chelate or magnesium citrate. For better results and superior magnesium absorption, Revelation Health has taken a different approach, adding 10 different types of magnesium to each serving of Mag10.

According to Revelation Health, taking a magnesium supplement can support multiple body health systems, including neurological and sleep function, cardiovascular systems, immune function, metabolism, skeletal system, intestinal health and digestion, and oral health, among other benefits.

How to Take Mag10

Revelation Health recommends taking two capsules of Mag10 daily with your evening meal (like dinner) for best results.

You May Have Sleep Trouble Because of Mineral Imbalance

Many people have sleep problems because of a mineral imbalance within the body. If you have a sleep problem, then Mag10 may be able to help.

Here’s how Warren Phillips, who helped to create Mag10, explains the issue:

“[Mineral imbalance is probably one of the most important (but overlooked) pieces to the whole puzzle. That’s because minerals control a lot about our…internal clock, hormone levels and overall stress.”

Many of us have too much calcium in our bodies, for example. We have calcium overload, which interferes with the production of natural chemicals linked to sleep.

Fortunately, taking a magnesium supplement could counteract excess calcium, helping you get a better night of sleep. Here’s how Mag10 could work to restore mineral balance:

Many of us have a toxic overdose of calcium in our bodies.

When you have calcium overload, your body can be flooded with stress, and calcium overload can interfere with the production of melatonin and GABA – two brain chemicals crucial for sleep, relaxation, and calmness.

Some studies also show excess calcium increases mortality. One study, in fact, found calcium overload can increase all causes of mortality by around 250%.

Taking a magnesium supplement couldbalance calcium levels in your cells. Magnesium is a “natural calcium channel blocker,” according to Revelation Health, and it may present the calcium in the cells from calcifying, leading to health problems.

Taking a magnesium supplement like Mag10 can restore balance to your cells, supporting your body’s production of important sleep hormones like GABA and melatonin.

What Does Mag10 Do?

According to experts cited on the Mag10 sales page, Mag10 contains full spectrum magnesium linked to a range of benefits, including:

Magnesium may help regulate neurotransmitters linked to sleep

Magnesium can help relax muscles and manage stress response

Magnesium can support stress response by increasing GABA, an inhibitory neurotransmitter known to help reduce anxiety

Magnesium helps to convert protein into chemicals that make you feel sleepy, supporting good sleep even further

Magnesium can flood your body with waves of relaxation and calmness

Some people take Mag10 to help manage the stress of a busy, modern world. Others take Mag10 specifically for sleep. Some take it for nerve health and function, while others take it to support hormone balance, neurotransmitter production, and other effects.

Why You Need More Magnesium – Even If You Eat Right

You might follow a healthy diet. You might eat whole foods and get good nutrients. However, you may still need to take a magnesium supplement for several reasons.

Revelation Health was motivated to create a full spectrum magnesium supplement to address all of the following issues:

Reason #1: Soil Depletion is Stripping Minerals from Food: You might eat lots of fruits and vegetables. Unfortunately, those fruits and vegetables lack many of the minerals they used to contain. Because of years of overuse, improper faring techniques, and pesticide use, our soil has been stripped of precious minerals. Some studies indicate our soil has 80% fewer minerals than it did decades ago. That means fewer vitamins and minerals are naturally present in the food you eat.

Reason #2: Chronic Stress is Increasing Magnesium Demands: High levels of stress deplete your magnesium stores. You may be getting a large dose of magnesium per day. However, if you’re chronically stressed, then you may need even more magnesium.

Reason #3: Environmental Toxins Are Draining Bodies of Magnesium: We’re bombarded by toxins every day. Just like stress, toxins drain our bodies of magnesium. The more you get bombarded by toxins, the more magnesium you may need to take.

Because of these issues, Revelation Health was motivated to create the most powerful full spectrum magnesium supplement ever made.

Magnesium Ingredients & Scientific Evidence

Each serving of Mag10 contains 10 types of magnesium in different forms. By taking two capsules, you can give your body a full spectrum dose of magnesium. Your body absorbs different types of magnesium in different ways, which is why different types of magnesium are associated with different effects.

Magnesium Chelate: Magnesium chelate is important for building muscle, recovering from exercise, supporting cardiovascular health, and maintaining good overall health, among other benefits. As a naturally occurring mineral, magnesium chelate is already present throughout your body. Mag10 gives you a higher dose of it for better bioavailability than what you would normally get from your diet alone.

Magnesium Bisglycinate: Magnesium bisglycinate may help with excess stomach acid and other digestive health concerns. If you frequently deal with heartburn, upset stomach, or acid indigestion, then you may want to take a magnesium bisglycinate supplement.

Magnesium Citrate: Magnesium citrate is best-known for its effects on digestive health, and some take magnesium citrate daily for digestion, regularity, and GI tract function. As WebMD explains, magnesium citrate could cause the intestines to release water into the stool, softening the stool and relieving constipation and irregularity. If you’re dealing with digestive health issues, problems maintaining digestive regularity, or other related issues, then magnesium citrate could help. A 2019 study found magnesium citrate could help with arterial stiffness, which is one reason some people take it for heart health.

Magnesium Malate: Magnesium malate is a combination between magnesium and malic acid. Mag10 contains magnesium malate as one of ten versions of magnesium. Some believe magnesium malate can support healthy inflammation. Others link the ingredient to energy production, healthy nervous function, and other effects. Malic acid, which is bonded with magnesium malate, is found naturally in certain types of fruit. In a 2018 study, researchers found magnesium malate could help with weight control when used as a supplement among the general public.

Magnesium Aspartate: Magnesium aspartate is a popular version of magnesium created from the chelated magnesium salt of aspartic acid. It’s often taken as a supplement. Some studies show magnesium aspartate can support cardiac rhythm for overall heart health. Other studies link magnesium aspartate to healthy alkalinity / acidity / pH balance in the body. One study found magnesium aspartate may be more effective than other forms of magnesium for relieving magnesium deficiency.

Magnesium Taurinate: Lab led as “magnesium taurinate” by Revelation Health, this ingredient is better-known as magnesium taurate. Studies show magnesium taurate plays a crucial role in energy production, nervous system health, and muscle function – similar to other types of magnesium. Unlike other types of magnesium, however, magnesium taurate is bonded to the amino acid taurine. This feature could help magnesium taurate support cardiovascular health more than other types of magnesium. Taurine is also found naturally in the heart, brain, and blood cells.

Magnesium Orotate: Magnesium orotate is a version of magnesium linked to cardiovascular health, and some take magnesium orotate regularly for heart health. Some athletes take magnesium orotate, for example, for performance and endurance.

Magnesium Glycerophosphate: Magnesium glycerophosphate, also abbreviated as magnesium GP or mag-GP, is one of the most bioavailable forms of magnesium on the market. It’s also less common than other types of magnesium listed here, and it may be more expensive to produce. Its high bioavailability makes it popular in the supplement space.

Magnesium Ascorbate: Magnesium ascorbate is found naturally in citrus fruits and certain types of vegetables. It’s a combination of vitamin C (ascorbic acid) and magnesium, making it a popular supplement ingredient for digestion, inflammation, and pH balance in your body, among other effects.

Magnesium Oxide: Magnesium oxide is magnesium in the form of a salt. It’s often used as an electrolyte. Your body needs this electrolyte for muscle contractions. As a popular supplement ingredient, magnesium oxide can help with digestion, nervous system health, blood sugar, and blood pressure, according to health experts. One study found magnesium oxide supplementation helped with arterial stiffness in healthy overweight individuals, suggesting it could help with heart health.

Overall, Mag10 features a blend of 10 types of magnesium linked to various effects on the human body. Some help with inflammation. Others help with heart health, and some support energy at the cellular level. By giving your body a blend of all of these ingredients, Mag10 can fill nutritional gaps and give your body the magnesium needed for crucial functions.

Mag10 Versus Other Magnesium Supplements

You can find magnesium supplements in stores, online, at your local pharmacy, and anywhere else you buy supplements. However, Mag10 is the only major magnesium supplement with ten separate types of magnesium.

Here are some of the differences between Mag10 and a typical magnesium supplement:

Most mainstream magnesium supplements contain magnesium citrate. It’s a cheap, common, readily-accessible version of magnesium.

Some magnesium supplements also contain magnesium malate. Magnesium malate is also common and affordable.

Some magnesium supplements contain a combination of magnesium malate and magnesium citrate for better absorption and effectiveness.

A handful of magnesium supplements contain 3 to 6 types of magnesium. One popular formula contains magnesium taurinate, magnesium malate, and magnesium aspartate, for example. Another popular supplement contains magnesium bisglycinate, magnesium taurinate, magnesium citrate, and magnesium malate.

Mag10, however, is the first major magnesium supplement with 10 types of magnesium. No other major supplement has more than seven.

Although each type of magnesium has unique advantages, Mag10 gives you a diverse range of magnesium options to support multiple effects.

Mag10 Supplement Facts Label

Revelation Health discloses all ingredients in the Mag10 formula upfront. We also know the overall dosage of magnesium.

Although we don’t know the specific dosage of each type of magnesium in the formula, we know the relative dosage of each type of magnesium. We know magnesium chelate and magnesium citrate are the two largest types of magnesium because they’re listed first, for example, and that magnesium orotate is the smallest type because it’s listed last.

Here are all of the active ingredients in each two capsule serving of Mag10:

1,600mg Mag10 Proprietary Blend with magnesium chelate, magnesium citrate, magnesium oxide, magnesium ascorbate, magnesium glycerophosphate, dimagnesium malate, magnesium bisglycinate, magnesium taurinate, magnesium L-aspartate, and magnesium orotate

500mg of magnesium (120% DV) from the Mag10 Proprietary Blend

Other (inactive) ingredients, including cellulose (to create the capsule), vegetable stearate, and natural purple carrot coloring (for the capsule)

Mag10 Pricing

Mag10 costs $69 per bottle at its normal retail price. However, you can pay less by ordering multiple bottles. As part of a 2023 online promotion, Revelation Health has reduced the price of Mag10 to $49 to $59 per bottle when buying multiple units.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering Mag10 online today:

1 Bottle: $69 + Shipping

$69 + Shipping 3 Bottles: $177 ($59 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

$177 ($59 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping 6 Bottles: $294 ($49 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

Each bottle of Mag10 contains 60 capsules (30 servings), or a 30 day supply. You take two capsules daily to support health and wellness.

About Revelation Health

Mag10 is made by Revelation Health, an Alison Park, Pennsylvania-based supplement company. That company is best-known for two supplement brands, including True Cellular Formulas and Systemic Formulas. Mag10 is made under the True Cellular Formulas brand.

You can contact Revelation Health and the Mag10 customer service team via the following:

Phone: 888-600-0642

888-600-0642 Email: support@revelationhealth.com

support@revelationhealth.com Mailing Address: 2853 Oxford Blvd, Suite 104, Alison Park, PA 15101

Revelation Health partnered with a natural health expert, geologist, chemist, and published scientist named Warren Phillips, MS to create Mag10. He developed Mag10 to target sleep and overall wellness.

Final Word

Mag10 is a full spectrum magnesium supplement designed as the most powerful magnesium supplement ever created.

Featuring 10 types of magnesium in one convenient capsule, Mag10 can help support a good sleep, nerve health, stress response, and overall wellness.

To learn more about Revelation’s Health ultimate magnesium supplement and how it works or to buy Mag10 online today, visit the official website.