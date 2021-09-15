Local Event Will Connect the Homeless to Vital Resources; Project Homeless Connect and Hire 253 staging joint event in Tacoma

(TACOMA, WA) Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless will be connected to crucial resources at a unique event on Friday, Sept. 17, in Tacoma.

For the first time ever, Project Homeless Connect (PHC) is joining forces with the Hire 253 job fair to provide one-stop access to life-changing resources that meet crucial needs for those who are unhoused, with the ultimate goal of helping participants move beyond homelessness.

The joint event will operate outdoors between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm at People’s Park, on the corner of South 9th Street and MLK Jr Way in Tacoma. This is the first in-person PHC event held since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to 30 employers conducting onsite interviews for entry-level jobs, other resources available include medical and dental screenings, vaccinations, veterans’ services and benefits, career training information, as well as enrollment in Coordinated Entry and health insurance. Also featured are free lunches, showers and laundry services, giveaways and children’s activities.

For people without stable housing, accessing simple necessities can take months and require multiple trips to locations throughout the area. PHC connects participants to services and resources directly on-site, saving them time and travel costs and giving agencies the opportunity to interact directly with the unhoused. Some 40 service provider agencies will be on site, assisted by 100 community volunteers that have been recruited to help staff the event.

PHC is a series of one-day resource fairs that traditionally have been conducted throughout Pierce County three times each year by Associated Ministries, in partnership with nonprofits and congregations. The pandemic has limited the ability to hold in-person gatherings during the past 18 months, but resource distribution efforts have been conducted in the interim.

“Project Homeless Connect is an essential part of our community’s commitment to support our most vulnerable residents,” stated Michael Yoder, executive director of Associated Ministries. “It’s so gratifying to see our community come together again in such a meaningful way; meaningful both for those receiving resources, and for those who are serving those in need.”

To learn more, visit associatedministries.org or call Michele at 253-426-1507.

About Associated Ministries: Since 1969 Associated Ministries has had an historic leadership position working at a grassroots level in Pierce County, mobilizing people of faith and good will, working together toward lasting solutions to homelessness. Our vision is for a deeply engaged community, especially among partners from all faith traditions, to bring about the transformation of our community so that all can thrive. Our programs endeavor to effectively walk alongside those who come to us for services as they emerge out of crisis, find paths out of poverty into personal stability, and aspire to build a foundation of skills, social connections and financial assets.

– Associated Ministries