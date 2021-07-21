Local attorney to serve as next Tacoma Public Utility Board chair

TACOMA, Wash. – On July 14th, Mark Patterson was elected Chair of the Tacoma Public Utility Board during the virtual board meeting at 3:00 p.m. Patterson has served on the Public Utility Board since 2012, most recently as Vice Chair. This will be his second time serving as chair.

“It is a pleasure and a privilege to serve again as Chair of the Public Utility Board,” said Patterson. “I look forward to helping the Board and TPU advance their many important projects and initiatives. I am especially looking forward to reopening the TPU Board to full public access after COVID, and for TPU to resume its participation in many community activities, live and in person.”

Patterson is a Tacoma native and a business attorney with the local law firm Vandeberg, Johnson and Gandara. He has served on the boards of several nonprofit and community organizations.

Bryan Flint, executive director of the local nonprofit Sound Outreach, previously chaired the board and retired on June 30. Christine Cooley will serve as vice chair, Carlos M. Watson as secretary and Joe Bushnell and Holland Cohen are also members.

The Public Utility Board is a five-person governing body for Tacoma Public Utilities, which consists of Tacoma Power, Tacoma Water and Tacoma Rail. Tacoma Public Utilities serves approximately 200,000 customers in the Tacoma-Pierce County area.

Board members are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by Tacoma’s City Council, serving five-year terms without pay. The Board meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Members of the public can attend meetings virtually and should check TPU’s website and social media for times and Zoom information. Meetings are also broadcast live and livestreamed by TV Tacoma.

For more about the Public Utility Board, visit: MyTPU.org/Board.

About Tacoma Public Utilities: Established in 1893, Tacoma Public Utilities is one of the oldest municipal utilities in the nation. Nearly 1,400 employees work in three divisions: Tacoma Power, Tacoma Water, and Tacoma Rail.

– Tacoma Public Utility Board