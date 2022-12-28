LiveGood Reviews – Quality Supplements That Work or Cheap Opportunity?

LiveGood is a Jupiter, Florida-based supplement company offering a range of products targeting different health goals.

Popular LiveGood supplements include Super Greens, Super Reds, CBD oil, multivitamins, and more. The company sells everything from multivitamins to plant-based protein powders to anti-aging skin creams and CBD products.

In addition to selling supplements, LiveGood offers an affiliate compensation plan, allowing members to join the company, then make money by referring other people to join the company. Members can also earn money by selling products.

What is LiveGood?

LiveGood is a supplement company founded with the goal of developing the most advanced nutritional supplements on the market.

Found online at LiveGood.com, LiveGood offers supplements made with pure, high-quality, science-backed ingredients – all without the high markups of other companies.

92% of Americans are vitamin deficient, and LiveGood aims to address the problem. LiveGood offers a range of superfood formulas, multivitamins, CBD oil products, and more to target various health and wellness goals.

LiveGood also has a multi level marketing-style compensation structure. You pay a fee to become a member. Then, you can earn money by recruiting others to join the company. Members also receive a discount on supplements and earn commissions by selling supplements to others.

LiveGood Supplements

LiveGood offers over a dozen supplements, packages, powders, capsules, superfoods, and more. Whether looking for a multi-product bundle or needing a single effective supplement, you can get the products you need with LiveGood.

LiveGood’s supplements include:

Bio-Active Complete Multi-Vitamin for Men & Women

LiveGood offers a multivitamin supplement for men and a separate supplement for women:

Bio-Active Complete Multi-Vitamin for Men

Bio-Active Complete Multi-Vitamin for Women with Iron

92% of American adults don’t get their daily recommended nutritional intake, and LiveGood’s multivitamins aim to address this problem. Each LiveGood multivitamin is strategically formulated to give your body 24 vitamins and minerals you’re not getting from your food.

Member Price: $9.95

Retail Price: $17.95

D3-K2 2000

DR-K2 2000 is a nutritional supplement featuring strong doses of vitamin D# and K2. Each serving contains 2,000 units of vitamin D3, which is the optimal form of vitamin D for absorption. Vitamin K2, meanwhile, is crucial for the absorption of vitamin D3. Each serving contains 75% of your daily value (DV) of vitamin K2.

Member Price: $8.50

Retail Price: $17.50

Ultra Magnesium Complex

Member Price: $8.95

Retail Price: $17.95

Complete Plant-Based Protein

Ultra Magnesium Complex provides you with a strong, bioavailable source of magnesium for maximum absorption. The magnesium glycinate in LiveGood’s Ultra Magnesium complex can help with anxiety, bone strength, heart rhythms, exercise performance, and pain, among other areas of the body.

LiveGood makes a popular plant-based protein powder. Designed to be the ultimate protein supplement on the market, Complete Plant-Based Protein features pea protein with all nine essential amino acids your body needs – along with BCAAs, arginine, and more. Pea Protein is also high in iron and low in fat.

In addition to pea protein, Complete Plant-Based Protein contains fermented pea protein (to help with digestion and provide quality amino acids) and organic hemp protein (which is packed with antioxidants, minerals, fiber, and healthy fats).

Each serving (1 x 31g scoop, 15 servings per container) of LiveGood’s Complete Plant-Based Protein contains 20g of protein along with significant doses of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and more.

Member Price: $22

Retail Price: $34

Organic Super Greens

Organic Super Greens is a green superfood supplement designed to make it easier to cut your fresh cut, clean fruits and vegetables to help with blood pressure, indigestion, immunity, energy, depression, weight gain, and more.

LiveGood describes its Organic Super Greens supplement as “like a safety net for your health” because it fills in the nutrient gaps not provided by your diet. Each serving of Organic Super Greens contains significant doses of organic alfalfa, organic wheatgrass juice powder, organic barley grass juice powder, and organic oat grass juice powder, among other ingredients. There’s also ashwagandha, blackberry, raspberry, strawberry, spirulina, matcha, moringa, aloe vera, dandelion, coconut water powder, and more – all of which are organic.

Member Price: $18

Retail Price: $29.95

Organic Super Reds

Organic Super Reds is a red superfood supplement featuring a blend of red fruit extracts, plants, herbs, and more. Key ingredients in Organic Super Reds include organic beet root, organic alfalfa grass, organic aronia fruit extract, and organic grape seed extract, among others. The supplement also shares certain ingredients with Organic Super Greens, including organic wheatgrass and organic barley grass.

By taking Organic Super Reds daily, you can support cardiovascular health, circulation, sexual health, brain function, and overall cognitive function, according to LiveGood.

Member Price: $18

Retail Price: $29.95

Organic Coffee

LiveGood makes a popular Organic Coffee supplement designed for healthy weight management. The supplement features fiber for weight management, maca for mental clarity, and green tea for brain function, making it more than just an ordinary coffee supplement.

Each 5.75g scoop of Organic Coffee contains 3.3g of LifeGood’s Proprietary Organic Coffee Blend. There are mushrooms, adaptogens, and other ingredients to support stress response, mood, healthy brain function, anxiety relief, and overall health and wellness.

Member Price: $17.95

Retail Price: $28.95

CBD Oil

LiveGood offers CBD oil in two strengths, including 750mg and 1,500mg. You can choose from Natural or Peppermint flavors. The CBD oil is full spectrum and contains 25mg to 50mg of full spectrum hemp extract per 1 dropper (1ml).

LiveGood sources its hemp from the top 1% of hemp farms in the country to help you experience maximum benefit with each drop. Plus, they combine their CBD with MCT oil for maximum absorption into the body. MCT oil has more saturated fat than hemp seed oil, allowing it to carry more CBD molecules into your body for better bioavailability.

Member Price: $18 (750mg) or $26 (1,500mg)

Retail Price: $28 (750mg) or $36 (1,500mg)

CBD Oil – For Pets

CBD Oil for Pets is a full spectrum CBD oil with a chicken flavor. It’s designed for dogs and cats. Each serving of LiveGood’s CBD oil for pets contains 10mg of full spectrum cannabinoids. You feed one full dropper to your dog or cat once or twice per day. You can apply directly to the mouth or mix into food.

Each bottle of LiveGood’s CBD Oil for Pets includes 300mg of chicken flavored pet formula to help pets with anxiety, pain relief, and more.

Member Price: $14

Retail Price: $22

Essential Aminos

LiveGood’s Essential Aminos is a nutritional supplement to support muscle strength and function, boost stamina and recovery, promote energy and focus, and provide you with the amino acids you need for optimal function.

Each serving contains an optimized ratio of all essential amino acids, branched chain amino acids, and electrolytes. By taking LiveGood’s Essential Aminos daily, you can support muscle strength and function, help maintain lean muscle mass, boost stamina and recovery, and promote healthy energy and focus, among other benefits.

Essential Aminos is available in Fruit Punch or Lemon Lime flavor.

Member Price: $19.95

Retail Price: $29.95

Factor4 – Advanced Inflammation Management

Factor4 is an inflammation management supplement designed to target the root cause of many diseases: inflammation. According to LiveGood, more than 50% of all deaths worldwide are attributed to inflammation-related diseases, including heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, kidney disease, arthritis, liver disease, and more.

LiveGood partnered with one of the world’s top immunologists, Dr. Heather Volpp, to create the Factor4 formula. Today, Factor4 is the only inflammation supplement featuring four of the world’s most popular antioxidant and anti-inflammatory ingredients, including fish oil, turmeric, CoQ10, and garlic. According to LiveGood, the supplement can help you “control and even reverse inflammation.”

Member Price: $18.50

Retail Price: $29.95

E3 – Energy, Endurance, Electrolytes

E3 combines three Es of the supplement industry – energy boosters, electrolytes, and endurance boosters – into one convenient formula. You can take it before the gym in the morning, or in the afternoon to experience powerful, natural, sustainable energy.

Each serving of E3 contains zero sugar, zero artificial sweeteners or flavors, and just 25 calories. You can enjoy higher energy without the crash. Key ingredients in the formula include magnesium carbonate, potassium phosphate, branched chain amino acids, cayenne pepper, and green coffee bean extract, among other ingredients.

Member Price: $18

Retail Price: $28

Instant Youth

Instant Youth is an anti-aging skin cream designed to quickly and effectively diminish visible signs of aging. By applying the formula daily, you can immediately reduce the appearance of wrinkles, under-eye bags, and fine lines, according to LiveGood.

Just dab Instant Youth on areas of your skin where you want to diminish the effects of aging, and the formula will provide results almost immediately.

Member Price: $14.95

Retail Price: $24.95

Ageless Skin Serum

Ageless Skin Serum is an anti-aging skin cream designed to support collagen production in your skin. Your skin consists of around 75% collagen protein, and collagen is the most abundant connective protein in the human body. By applying Ageless Skin Serum daily, you can use powerful extracts to rejuvenate your skin.

Over 1 million bottles of Ageless Skin Serum have been sold to date, making it one of the world’s bestselling anti-aging skin creams. Today, LiveGood members can receive the product at a discounted price.

Member Price: $14.95

Retail Price: $24.95

LiveGood Bundles & Packages

LiveGood offers several bundles, allowing you to purchase multiple LiveGood products at a discounted rate. Some bundles have targeted goals – like the Daily Essentials Pack with multivitamins and mineral supplements, or the Lean Body Pack with fitness-focused supplements.

Available LiveGood bundles include:

Daily Essentials Pack (Multivitamin, D3-K2, and Ultra Magnesium Complex): $29.95 to $49.95

$29.95 to $49.95 Lean Body Pack (Includes Multivitamin, Essential Aminos, D3-K2, Ultra Magnesium Complex, and 2 x Complete Plant Based Protein): $89.95 to $119.95

$89.95 to $119.95 Ultimate Wellness Pack (Includes Super Greens, Super Reds, Complete Plant Based Protein, D3-K2, and Ultra Magnesium Complex): $99.95 to $149.95

$99.95 to $149.95 Skin Care Pack (Includes Ageless Skin Serum and Instant Youth): $24.95 to $34.95

$24.95 to $34.95 Maximum Energy Pack (Includes Super Greens, Super Reds, and Organic Coffee): $69.95 to $89.95

$69.95 to $89.95 Everything Pack (Includes Multivitamin, Ultra Magnesium Complex, D3-K2, Super Reds, Super Greens, Essential Aminos, CBD Oil 750mg, CBD Oil 1,500mg, Pet CBD Oil, Organic Coffee, Plant Based Protein, E3, Ageless, Instant Youth, and Factor4): $219.95 to $349.95

LiveGood Opportunity & Affiliate Compensation Plan

You can make money by selling LiveGood products online. If someone orders LiveGood products through your affiliate link or using your affiliate code, then you receive compensation.

You must pay an annual membership fee to become a LiveGood affiliate. You pay a $9.95 per month or $49.95 per year membership fee to remain active in LiveGood.

LiveGood also has a multi level marketing-style compensation system where you earn money for recruiting others to join LiveGood. If you convince others to join and pay the same annual membership fee, then they become part of your downline, and you can earn a portion of their sales as your own commissions.

According to the official LiveGood website, “you can earn up to $2,047.50 per month” without enrolling a single person. If you enroll others, you could make even more.

You can earn income through LiveGood in 6 ways, including:

Weekly Fast Start Commissions: If you refer someone to LiveGood and convince them to pay the $49.95 membership fee, then you receive a $25 commission within a week. Plus, if those people enroll others, then you receive an additional bonus – similar to how mult-ilevel marketing companies work.

Matrix Commissions: When you sign up for LiveGood, you get a business center in the 2×15 LiveGood matrix. As more people join LiveGood, they’re placed in the matrix with everyone who is already there. The higher up you are in the matrix, the better your position will be. You want to be at the highest levels of the pyramid, or matrix, to earn maximum commission. According to the official LiveGood website, members at the highest level (Diamond) can receive 2.50% commissions on each level, down 15 levels, giving them $16,383.50 commissions per month.

Matching Bonuses: LiveGood offers matching bonuses, which means they match 50% of matrix commission on everyone you enroll and a percentage of everyone those people enroll five levels deep, regardless of where they fall on the matrix. This bonus is on top of the $2,047.50 or $16,383.50 you can already earn with the matrix system. Because there’s no limit to how many people you can match, there’s no limit to how much you can earn in matching bonuses.

Retail Commissions: LiveGood appears to focus mostly on membership-based enrollment and commissions, with members earning commissions by convincing others to pay membership fees. However, you can also earn commissions by selling LiveGood products. After paying your $9.95 membership fee, you receive a discount on all LiveGood supplements: you pay the Member Price instead of the Retail Price. As an affiliate, you earn 50% of the difference between the Member Price and the Retail Price for every person who orders through your link.

Influencer Bonuses: Affiliates who sell LiveGood products to customers on a larger scale can earn additional bonuses. You can earn up to 100% of the difference between the member price and the retail price. You receive influencer bonuses based on personally enrolled retail volume per month, regardless of rank. If you sold $25,000 of LiveGood products in a month, for example, and the Member Pricing for that volume was $17,000, then you would earn 50% ($4,000) in retail commissions and an additional 40% ($3,200) in influencer bonuses, giving you $7,200 in total commission.

Diamond Bonus Pool: LiveGood affiliates who reach Diamond rank receive a share of 2% in company sales each month. LiveGood wants to reward its best affiliates, so they give affiliates a cut of 2% of company sales each month. The Diamond Pool splits 2% of total sales of all memberships and products evenly between all qualified Diamond ranked affiliates.

LiveGood Lab Testing

Certain LiveGood products have completed lab testing and received certificates of analysis (CoAs) to verify they work as advertised.

The company requested lab testing by AmeriCanna Laboratories for its CBD oils, for example. The products were tested at Alternative Labs, a Fort Myers, Florida-based company. In one certificate of analysis, you can verify that the CBD oil contains a total of 739mg of CBD and 756mg cannabinoids in a bottle labeled as containing 750mg of cannabinoids, for example.

LiveGood also partnered with Alt Labs to verify its superfood formulas. In this certificate of analysis, for example, you can verify that LiveGood’s Super Greens supplement is free of mold, yeast, coliforms, e. coli, staphylococcus, salmonella, and other harmful bacteria and compounds.

Overall, some supplement companies disclose their certificates of analysis upfront, while others do not. Because LiveGood discloses its certificates of analysis, it’s an extra layer of transparency over competing supplement companies found online today.

LiveGood Refund Policy

All LiveGood supplements come with a 90 day empty bottle guarantee. If you’re unsatisfied with any LiveGood products for any reason, request a refund within 90 days of your purchase and return the unused portion or empty bottle.

All LiveGood monthly membership charges come with a 30 day refund policy, and all LiveGood annual membership charges come with a 100% refund policy after 30 days and a 50% refund policy after 90 days.

Contact support@livegood.com to initiate the refund process.

Refunds Address: LiveGood Returns 1201 Jupiter Park Dr. Unit 5, Jupiter, FL 33458

About LiveGood

LiveGood consists of an industry-leading team of natural health experts who develop complete, functional, and essential vitamins, supplements, and skincare products, according to the official website.

LiveGood is led by Ben Glinsky, CEO, who has 20+ years of experience owning and running successful nutritional supplement companies.

You can contact LiveGood and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Email: support@livegood.com

support@livegood.com Mailing Address: 1201 Jupiter Park Dr, Unit 5, Jupiter, FL 33458

Final Word

LiveGood is a nutritional supplement company offering a range of products targeting different health and wellness goals.

In addition to selling supplements, LiveGood uses a multi level-marketing style affiliate compensation system, allowing members to make money by referring other members to join the company. Affiliates can also earn money by selling supplements.

To learn more about LiveGood or to buy the company’s supplements online today, visit the official website at LiveGood.com.

