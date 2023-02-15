LIBA Reviews (UK) Quality Weight Loss Pills or Fake Diet Capsules?

LIBA is a weight loss supplement featuring natural ingredients to help you reach your target weight.

Available exclusively online, LIBA features a blend of safflower oil, conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), vitamin A, and other natural ingredients to help you lose weight.

Keep reading to find out how LIBA works and whether it lives up to the hype today in our review.

What is LIBA?

LIBA is a weight loss supplement available exclusively online through LIBA-Prognose.com. The supplement was made by a Netherlands-based company.

Priced at £59.95 per bottle, LIBA is designed to help anyone lose weight within a specific length of time. By taking LIBA daily and following a healthy diet and exercise program, you could reach your target weight within months.

To get started with LIBA, just complete an online quiz at the official website. LIBA asks about your current weight and target weight. Then, LIBA calculates how long it would take you to reach your target weight by taking LIBA.

According to LIBA’s online calculator, someone who weighs 10 stone (140lbs) could reach their target weight of 6 stone (84lbs) within just 71 days, dropping 56lbs – or just under 1lb per day – by taking LIBA daily.

How Does LIBA Work?

The makers of LIBA recommend taking one capsule, once per day, five times per week, with one large glass (250mL or more) of water.

Ideally, you take LIBA with one of your main meals. The makers of LIBA recommend taking it with the largest meal of your daily (the meal with the highest fat or calorie content).

Continue to take LIBA daily for five days, then take a two day break, and repeat.

The manufacturer of LIBA claims the product is suitable for men and women over 18 years of age.

Here’s how the makers of LIBA explain what happens to your body when you take just one capsule of LIBA daily:

“We created a duo CLA formula to give that extra boost of fat burn and actively boost your metabolic rate without excessive dieting or exercise.”

Although dieting and exercise can enhance the results of LIBA, you don’t need to excessively exercise or restrict your diet to see results.

LIBA Ingredients

LIBA contains a blend of vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, and other ingredients to boost weight loss results.

The most important ingredient in LIBA is conjugated linoleic acid, or CLA. Found in many weight loss aids and energy boosters, CLA has been linked to fat burning in many studies to date.

Here are all of the active ingredients in LIBA and how they might work:

Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA): LIBA contains conjugated linoleic acid, or CLA, which is one of the trendiest weight loss ingredients in recent years. The CLA in LIBA comes from safflower oil. It’s an essential fatty acid, which means your body cannot produce the fatty acid itself. You need to get CLA from dietary sources. You can find small amounts of CLA in milk, cheese, and beef. However, many people take CLA supplements instead. CLA can help support weight loss and overall health because it’s a source of omega-6 fatty acids linked to critical functions throughout the body.

Safflower Oil: The makers of LIBA list CLA and safflower oil as separate ingredients. The CLA in LIBA comes from safflower oil. Safflower oil is a cooking oil available in two forms: high linoleic and high oleic. Linoleic is an omega-6 fatty acid, while oleic is the main fatty acid found in olive oil. Safflower oil is a common source of conjugated linoleic acid.

Linoleic Acid: In addition to containing conjugated linoleic acid, LIBA purportedly contains linoleic acid. Linoleic acid is an essential nutrient that functions in a similar way to CLA. The main difference between linoleic acid and CLA is that linoleic acid is a specific type of omega-6 fatty acid with the shortest chains of fats, while CLA is a class of fatty acids consisting of 28 types.

Vitamin A: LIBA contains vitamin A, a crucial fat-soluble vitamin for human health. Vitamin A is important for vision, growth, and cell division. It also has antioxidant effects throughout the body. You can get vitamin A through dietary sources like spinach, dairy products, and liver. However, many people take vitamin A as a supplement instead.

Vitamin Q10: LIBA appears to contain coenzyme Q10, although it’s labeled as “vitamin Q10.” CoQ10 is an antioxidant produced naturally by your body. It plays an important role in growth and maintenance. Today, many people take CoQ10 supplements for the antioxidant effects. CoQ10 may have antioxidant effects throughout the body, supporting healthy aging. Others take CoQ10 supplements specifically for fat loss.

Omega-3: CLA, the superstar ingredient in LIBA, is a type of omega-6 fatty acid. However, LIBA also contains a significant source of omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids are polyunsaturated fatty acids considered healthy fats because they support heart health. Studies show omega-3 fatty acids can help lower triglycerides.

Beadlets: LIBA capsules have a unique appearance because of “beadlets” inside the clear capsule. You’ll see microcapsules or “beadlets” when you look through the clear case of each capsule. Although the beadlets are an inactive ingredient, they protect the active ingredients within LIBA as they travel through your stomach and intestines, helping to maximize absorption.

HPMC: LIBA contains hydroxypropyl methylcellulose to create the capsule. HPMC capsules are popular and common in the supplement industry. The HPMC capsule protects the active ingredients within LIBA, helping to maximize absorption.

LIBA is free of stimulants and contains no artificial ingredients, food coloring, chemical additives, or artificial sweeteners.

Scientific Evidence for LIBA

LIBA contains a blend of science-backed ingredients to help you lose weight. The formula is also GMO-free, gluten-free, and vegan. We’ll review some of the scientific evidence supporting LIBA below.

Conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) is the most important ingredient in LIBA. It also appears to be the largest. Multiple studies have connected LIBA to significant weight loss. In a 2015 review study, for example, researchers found dozens of trials linking CLA to a reduction in body fat. Researchers found evidence CLA increased lipolysis and reduced the accumulation of fatty acids on adipose tissue. Researchers also found CLA worked by reducing lipase lipoprotein activity.

In a 2007 study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found 18 studies connecting CLA to weight loss in humans. Researchers found CLA led to greater fat loss than a placebo, on average, across all of these trials. In fact, researchers found people taking 3.2g of CLA per day experienced a significant reduction in fat mass. Researchers found this effect was linear, with people in the CLA group consistently losing more fat per week than people in the placebo group. In fact, researchers found this linear effect took place for up to 6 months, with continuing weight loss seen over two years.

There’s also some evidence omega-3 supplements could help with weight loss. A 2021 systematic review, for example, found 20 studies involving omega-3 and weight. Researchers found roughly half of the studies (nine studies) observed a significant correlation between weight loss and omega-3 fatty acids. In a similar study, researchers found long-term use of omega-3 fatty acids could be effective for reducing obesity.

You can find many CLA and omega-3 fatty acid supplements sold online today. However, LIBA is unique because it uses “beadlet” technology to enhance absorption. Each clear LIBA capsule contains dozens of tiny “beadlets” with active ingredients inside. These ingredients could allow your body to absorb more of the fatty acids for greater weight loss results. It’s unclear how much this technology helps, however, and the makers of LIBA provide limited evidence proving the technology is more effective than traditional supplement delivery methods.

Overall, LIBA contains a science-backed blend of ingredients like CLA linked to weight loss and fat burning. By taking LIBA daily, you could lose weight. And, according to the official LIBA website, 92% of LIBA users would recommend the supplement to their friends.

LIBA Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

The official LIBA website is filled with reviews from happy customers who have lost significant weight with LIBA. The product has an average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5, or “Excellent.”

Here are some of the reviews, weight loss testimonials, and claims featured on the official LIBA website:

Many customers claim to have significantly less hunger after taking LIBA daily, making it easier to eat less per day naturally without cravings.

Some customers like the unique beadlets inside each capsule of LIBA, giving the supplement a unique appearance compared to other weight loss products sold online today.

One customer claims to have lost 2.5kg in just 1.5 weeks of taking LIBA.

Some customers claim they notice LIBA start to work within 10 to 15 minutes and they have no hunger soon after taking it.

One customer claims he lost 6kg in one month while taking LIBA “even though [he] drank a lot of alcohol” over that month.

Most customers agree LIBA is well-tolerated, and customers do not report any side effects or digestive difficulties.

Overall, most customers are happy with the effects of LIBA and how it works, claiming the supplement delivered powerful weight loss benefits in a short period of time by suppressing appetite, reducing cravings, and boosting overall energy.

LIBA Pricing

LIBA is priced at £59.95 per bottle, although prices drop significantly when ordering multiple bottles.

Here’s how much you pay when ordering LIBA online today:

1 Bottle: £59.95 + £4.99 Shipping

£59.95 + £4.99 Shipping 2 Bottles: £82.94 + Free Shipping

£82.94 + Free Shipping 3 Bottles: £109.95 + Free Shipping

Each bottle contains a one month supply of LIBA, or 20 capsules. You take 5 capsules per week to lose weight with LIBA.

Although LIBA is made by a Dutch supplement company, all English-language prices are listed in GBP (£).

LIBA Refund Policy

LIBA has a 14 day return policy on unopened products. To receive a refund, you must return the unopened and unused products to the manufacturer within 14 days of receiving the product.

If you have already opened your bottle of LIBA and are unsatisfied with the supplement, then you cannot obtain a refund. The refund policy only applies to products sealed in their original packaging, unopened, unused, and undamaged.

Returns Address: LIBA, Radioweg 24, 1324 KP Almere, The Netherlands

About LIBA

LIBA is based in Almere in the Netherlands. The company does business under the same name, and LIBA appears to be the company’s flagship supplement.

You can contact the makers of LIBA via the following:

Email: mail@lb-capsules.com

mail@lb-capsules.com Online Form: https://lb-capsules-shop.com/uk/imprint-and-contact.html

https://lb-capsules-shop.com/uk/imprint-and-contact.html Commercial Register Number: 74768816

74768816 Phone: +31 (0) 20 7670552

+31 (0) 20 7670552 Registered Address: Premium Health Europe B.V., Zuideinde 79, 1121DD Landsmeer, The Netherlands

Final Word

LIBA is a unique weight loss supplement featuring small beadlets inside a clear capsule.

Using a blend of conjugated linoleic acid and other natural ingredients, LIBA can purportedly accelerate fat burning results and make it easier to lose weight.

Using a blend of conjugated linoleic acid and other natural ingredients, LIBA can purportedly accelerate fat burning results and make it easier to lose weight.

