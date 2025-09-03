LEGAL NOTICE

SEPA File #LU22-0124 – City of Tacoma Tideflats Subarea Plan Final Environmental Impact Statement

Availability of the Final EIS and Background Materials: The Final EIS, as well as additional background materials including the Draft Subarea Plan, is available online at the City of Tacoma webpage: www.tacoma.gov/tideflats. Printed copies of the Final EIS will be available for review at: 747 Market Street, 3rd Floor Permit Counter, Tacoma, WA 98402 (available Mon-Thurs 9 AM-1 PM).

Description of the Proposal: The proposed project involves development of an innovative, area-wide subarea plan for Tacoma’s Tideflats, which will become an optional element of the City’s Comprehensive Plan. The Subarea Plan includes elements related to land use, economic development, the environment, public facilities and services, and transportation. The Subarea Plan is being developed for consistency with the Growth Management Act, Shoreline Management Act, Multicounty Planning Policies, Countywide Planning Policies, and the City of Tacoma Comprehensive Plan. The planning process for the Tideflats Subarea is intended to create a shared long-term vision and more coordinated approach to development, environmental review, and strategic capital investments in the Tideflats. Completion of the Subarea Plan will support the ongoing eligibility for and prioritization of transportation funding in the regional manufacturing and industrial center.

Appeal and Noticing: Appeals must be filed in conjunction with appeals of the adopted amendments to the Growth Management Hearings Board; appeals shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075 and WAC 242-02. In addition to Growth Management Hearings Board requirements, a copy of the appeal shall be filed with the Planning and Development Services Department, 747 Market Street, Room 345, Tacoma, Washington 98402. This Notice of Availability is provided in accordance with the Washington State SEPA of 1971, Chapter 43.21C of the RCW, and SEPA Guidelines, Effective January 16, 1976, Chapter 197-10, WAC.

