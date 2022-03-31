LEGAL NOTICE-Resolution No. 40935

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, March 31, 2022, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. 40935 A resolution setting Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner on the request to vacate a portion of the alley between North “L” Street and North “M” Street, lying northwest of North 10th Street, to cure a garage encroachment. (Carla Moreno Montgomery and Ana Yesenia Celestino Valdovinos; File No. 124.1433)

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-951655

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, March 31, 2022 and Friday, April 1, 2022.