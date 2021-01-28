LEGAL NOTICE-Resolution No. 40733

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, January 26, 2021, passed the following resolutions. The summary of the contents of said resolutions, consisting of the title, are as follows:

Resolution No. 40733 A resolution setting Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner on the request to vacate a 10-foot wide planting strip within the southerly portion of 6th Avenue right-of-way, lying between South Howard Street and South Rochester Street, to facilitate a seven story apartment building. (6902 6th Ave, LLP; File No. 124.1420)

Resolution No. 40734 A resolution setting Tuesday, February 9, 2021, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the declaration of surplus and sale of approximately 43 acres of Tacoma Water property, located at the northwest corner of 134th Avenue East and 144th Street East in the Puyallup vicinity of unincorporated Pierce County, to the Puyallup School District No. 3, for the amount of $2,025,000.

The full text of the above resolutions may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505.

Doris Sorum, City Clerk

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, January 28, and Friday, January 29, 2021.