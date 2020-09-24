LEGAL NOTICE-Resolution No. 40654

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, September 22, 2020, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows:

Resolution No. 40654 A resolution setting Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner on the request to vacate portions of Commerce Street, South 7th Street, and Pacific Avenue, to cure existing building encroachments.

(City of Tacoma (Old City Hall); File No. 124.1410)

The full text of the above resolutions may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505.

Doris Sorum, City Clerk

