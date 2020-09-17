LEGAL NOTICE-Resolution No. 40647

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, September 15, 2020, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. 40647 A resolution setting Tuesday, October 6, 2020, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council for the potential reauthorization, extension, and modification of the Residential Infill Pilot Program, as codified in the Tacoma Municipal Code, Section 13.05.060.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-908828

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, September 17, and Friday, September 18, 2020.