LEGAL NOTICE-Ordinance No. 28719

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, December 15, 2020, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, are as follows: Ordinance No. 28719 An ordinance vacating portions of Commerce Street and South 7th Street, to cure existing building encroachments on the perimeter of the building known as Old City Hall.

Ordinance No. 28726 An ordinance amending Title 12 of the Municipal Code to amend Chapter 12.01, relating to Utility Charges, and Chapter 12.06, relating to Electric Energy – Regulations and Rates, to support implementation of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Project, effective January 1, 2021.

Ordinance No. 28727 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by the City of Tacoma, Washington, City and Pierce County Employees Local Number 120 of the Washington State Council of County and City Employees, AFSCME, AFL-CIO.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-915997

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, December 17, 2020.