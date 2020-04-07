LEGAL NOTICE-Environmental Non-Significance

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Mitigated Determination of Environmental Non-Significance

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma

Applicant: Sitts & Hill Engineers for WGT, LLC

Proposal: Four-story 81-unit residential building, parking for 35 cars Location: 1632 E 32nd Street, Parcel 4715014081

SEPA Public Information Center File No. LU19-0226

City of Tacoma, Planning and Development Services, has made a preliminary determination that if mitigated as required this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(9c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on www.tacomapermits.org or upon request. Comments on this determination of environmental non-significance must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on April 21, 2020 to the Planning and Development Services Department, 747 Market Street, Tacoma, Washington 98402 – pdszoning@cityoftacoma.org. The City will reconsider this determination based on timely comments and may retain, modify, or if significant adverse impacts are likely, withdraw the determination.

Unless modified by the City, this determination will become a final determination on April 22, 2020. There is no administrative appeal opportunity for this Determination. Appeals may be filed at the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Pierce County within 21 days after the initial development permit is issued. Appeals to the Superior Court shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075. A copy of the appeal shall be filed with Planning and Development Services The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

