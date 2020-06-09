LEGAL NOTICE- Determination of Environmental Nonsignificance

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Determination of Environmental Nonsignificance

LU20-0103

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma

Applicant: Environmental Services Department

Proposal: Regional Treatment Facility & SW Sewer Replacement – North Junett Street from North 14th to North 16th Street: This project consists of the replacement of approximately 750 linear feet of new stormwater main to replace an existing failing main in the vicinity of North Junett Street from North 16th to North 14th. Additionally this project will install a regional stormwater treatment facility which will treat approximately 350 acres of the 484-acre sub basin. Restoration will include full depth pavement reconstruction, curb ramp, and intersection grading.

Location: North Junett Street, from North 16th to North 14th Street

The lead agency for this proposal has made a preliminary determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(9c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.

Comments on this determination of environmental nonsignificance must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on June 23, 2020. The City will reconsider this determination based on timely comments and may retain, modify, or if significant adverse impacts are likely, withdraw the determination.

Unless modified by the City, this determination will become a final determination on June 24, 2020. Appeals may be filed at the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Pierce County within 21 days after the final determination. Appeals to the Superior Court shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075. A copy of the appeal shall be filed with Planning and Development Services, 747 Market Street, Tacoma, Washington 98402.

The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

Issue/Publication Date: June 9, 2020 and June 16, 2020