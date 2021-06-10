LEGAL NOTICE-Determination of Environmental Nonsignificance LU21-0115

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Determination of Environmental Nonsignificance

LU21-0115

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma

Applicant: Environmental Services Department, Science and Engineering Division

Proposal: Dry Gulch Sedimentation Pond Maintenance Project: This project includes excavation of sediment accumulated above the design grade of the sedimentation pond between existing Ecology block walls and clearing up to the existing outfall structure. Sediment removal from the sedimentation pond will help prevent sediment and stormwater runoff contaminants from traveling downstream and discharging to the beach and Puget Sound. This is standard maintenance for this constructed stormwater sedimentation pond.

Location: The project is located within Dry Gulch at 5620 Upland Terrace NE, Tacoma, WA 98422; Parcel # 0321163198.

The lead agency for this proposal has made a preliminary determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(9c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.

Comments on this determination of environmental nonsignificance must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on June 24, 2021. The City will reconsider this determination based on timely comments and may retain, modify, or if significant adverse impacts are likely, withdraw the determination.

Unless modified by the City, this determination will become a final determination on June 25, 2021. Appeals may be filed at the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Pierce County within 21 days after the final determination. Appeals to the Superior Court shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075. A copy of the appeal shall be filed with Planning and Development Services, 747 Market Street, Tacoma, Washington 98402.

The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

Issue/Publication Date: June 10, 2021 and June 17, 2021