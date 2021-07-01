LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, June 29, 2021, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28732 An ordinance vacating that portion of East “K” Street, and an adjoining alley, lying between East 26th Street and East Wiley Avenue and westerly of East “L” Street, for business development and expansion.

(Nielsen Pacific, LTD.; File No. 124.1421)

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-931667

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, July 1, 2021.