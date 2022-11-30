LEGAL NOTICE-1st Security Bank of Washington

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that 1st Security Bank of Washington (“1st Security Bank”), 6920 220th Street SW, Mountlake Terrace, Washington 98043 has made application under the Bank Merger Act to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for its prior written approval to acquire seven branch offices of Columbia State Bank, Tacoma, Washington located at 506 Southwest Coast Highway, Newport, Oregon 97365, 425 Northwest Hemlock, Waldport, Oregon 97394, 98 South Oregon Street, Ontario, Oregon 97914, 715 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, Oregon 97130, 1806 Third Street, Tillamook, Oregon 97141, 202 West Main Street, Goldendale, Washington 98620 and 390 Northeast Tohomish Street, White Salmon, Washington 98672. It is contemplated that all of the offices of 1st Security Bank will continue to be operated following consummation of the transaction. Any person wishing to comment on this application may file it in writing with the regional director of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at its regional office at 25 Jessie Street at Ecker Square, Suite 2300, San Francisco, California 94105-2780 within 30 days after November 30, 2022. The non-confidential portions of the application are on file at the appropriate regional office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of the non-confidential portion of the application file will be made available upon request.

1st Security Bank of Washington 6920 220th Street SW

Mountlake Terrace, Washington 98043

Columbia State Bank

1301 A Street, Suite 800

Tacoma, Washington 98402

