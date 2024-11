LAKEWOOD

Public Auction

Landlord Lien Foreclosure Sale – 11/19/2024 at 10:00 AM 1975 BROD 64 x 14 manufactured home,VIN: 6426

Karwan Village MHP, Sp. #29, 2621 84th Street Ct. S., Space #29 Ph: (360) 207-1779. Mobile home must be removed from the Park upon a successful bid

IDX-1004620

November 7, 14, 2024