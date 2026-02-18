Re: Arlene LaFrance

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Grantor: Arlene LaFrance, a married woman as her separate estate, Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: Alan Makayev

Current trustee of the deed of trust: Adam Birnbaum

Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: Alan Makayev

Recording/Reference number of the deed of trust: 202206080515

Parcel number(s): 699532-546-0

Abbreviated Legal Description: Lot 546, Prairie Ridge No. 4

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on the 20TH day of March, 2026, at the hour of 11:30 o’clock AM at the Pierce County City Building / Rear-2nd Floor Plaza/ 930 Tacoma Ave South, Tacoma, WA 98402 in the City of Tacoma, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit:

Lot 546, Prairie Ridge No. 4, according to the plat thereof recorded in Volume 37 of Plats, Pages 37

to 44, inclusive, records of the Pierce County Auditor;

Situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington

Tax Account No.: 699532-546-0

the postal address of which is more commonly known as: 21909 147th St E, Bonney Lake, WA 98391

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated June 7th, 2022, recorded June 8th, 2022, under Pierce County Auditor’s File No. 202206080515, records of Pierce County, Washington, from Jason Adkins, an unmarried man, as Grantor, to Fidelity National Title Company of Washington Inc., as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Alan Makayev, as Beneficiary. Adam Birnbaum was appointed as successor Trustee under document recorded under Pierce County Auditor No. 202511180016. II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

1) Principle Balance due :

$252,000.00

2) Interest and Late Charges less payments through 12/8/25:

$69,036.28

3) Late Charges through June 2024: $33,850.00 Total: $ 355,086.28

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $ 252,000.00, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from the 7th day of June, 2022, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 20th day of March, 2026. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured by the 9th day of March, 2026 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the 9th day of March, 2026, (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 9th day of March, 2026 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address:

ARLENE LAFRANCE

21909 147TH St E

Bonney Lake, WA 98391

by both first-class and certified mail on the 21st day of October, 2025, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the written notice of default was handed directly to Grantor Arlene LaFrance on October 25th, 2025 at 12:46pm, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060;

“THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale.

DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: • The statewide FREE foreclosure counselors recommended by the Washington State Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663)

http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm • United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287

Local counseling agencies in Washington:

http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc • The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Toll-free: 1-800-606-4819

http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

/s/ Adam Birnbaum Adam Birnbaum, Trustee

The Birnbaum Law Offices, PLLC

112 W. Meeker

Puyallup, WA 98371

(253) 864 6540

STATE OF WASHINGTON )

: ss.

COUNTY OF PIERCE )

On this day personally appeared before me Adam Birnbaum, to me known to be the individual described herein and who executed the within and foregoing instrument, and acknowledged that he signed the same as his free and voluntary act and deed for the uses and purposes therein mentioned.

GIVEN UNDER my hand and seal this 11th day of December, 2025.

/s/ Greg S. Webley NOTARY PUBLIC in and for the State of Washington, residing at Puyallup. My Commission Expires: 7/14/2028

IDX-1026709

February 18, March 9, 2026