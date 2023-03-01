Krak’in Reviewed

The Krak’in is a portable beer shotgunning tool available exclusively through GetKrakin.io.

Made by an American-owned company, the Krak’in has sold over 20,000 units to date. Just place the Krak’in against a beer can, insert it, then drink to chug beer 10x faster without spilling.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the Krak’in beer shotgunning tool today in our review.

What is the Krak’in?

The Krak’in is the #1 shotgun tool available online today.

Featuring a unique design, the Krak’in makes it easier to shotgun a beer without making a mess. The device lets you chug beer 10x faster without spilling.

In fact, the Krak’in turns shotgunning a beer into more of a beer bong-like experience. It makes it smoother, faster, and easier to shotgun a beer without creating a mess.

Each Krak’in comes with a durable tip rated for 10,000 uses or more. Just insert the tip into the can, pop the can, and drink beer through the included spout. You can enjoy all of the benefits of shotgunning beer without creating a mess.

Plus, the Krak’in is small and portable and comes with an included keychain. You can easily take the Krak’in with you on the go, and it’s small enough to fit into any pocket.

The Krak’in is made by the Wild Man Drinking Company, a US-based company.

How Does the Krak’in Work?

The Krak’in has a unique, patented design that makes it easier, faster, and cleaner to shotgun a beer.

Here’s how the Krak’in works:

You place the Krak’in against the edge of your can

Gradually insert the tip of the Krak’in into the can, then continue to push to fully insert the tip

Tilt the beer, crack it open, and drink through the built-in spout.

Overall, the makers of the Krak’in designed the device as the smoothest drinking experience possible. It’s “more like a beer bong than shotgunning,” according to the official website.

The Krak’in also works with cans of all sizes, including slim and mini cans, 12oz and 16oz cans, and even 24oz cans. You can use it to shotgun beer, seltzer, soda, energy drinks, canned water, or anything else you’re drinking.

Krak’in Features

The Krak’in uses a patented design to revolutionize the shotgunning experience. Here are some of the key features of the Krak’in:

Fast, Smooth, Easy Flow: With the Krak’in, beer flows freely through a specially-designed tube and mouthpiece. Instead of sucking beer through a small, dangerously cut hole, you can enjoy a smooth, easy beer drinking experience.

Works With All Beverages:The Krak’in is best-known for being a beer shotgunning tool. However, you can use it on all types of beverages and can sizes, ranging from mini and slim cans to 24oz cans and more. Whether you’re drinking seltzer, beer, soda, or canned water, you can drink whatever with the Krak’in.

Avoid the Dangers of Making Your Own Hole: Many people use a knife, pen, or thumb to poke a hole in a can. That may work. However, it can be dangerous and imprecise. You can cut yourself, spill beer everywhere, or cut your lip on the jagged edge of the can.

Works with All Can Sizes: The Krak’in is compatible with all can sizes, including 12oz, 16oz, and 24oz cans. It also works with mini cans, slim cans, and other unique can sizes. According to the makers of the Krak’in, they have not yet found a can incompatible with the Krak’in.

Dishwasher Safe: The Krak’in is dishwasher safe, and it’s easy to keep the mouthpiece clean. You can also easily rinse the device to use it multiple times in a row.

Patented, Specially Designed Device: The Krak’in is a patented, specially designed device built to shotgun beers (or other beverages). It’s the flagship product from the Wild Man Drinking Company, and it’s a purpose-built product designed to make your life easier if you shotgun beer.

Party Ready: The Krak’in is ideal for tailgating, bachelor and bachelorette parties, beach days, and more. You can buy a bundle of Krak’ins at a discount rate, then give them to your friends.

Avoid Cut Fingers: The Krak’in is designed to give you a fun, clean, and safe shotgun experience.

Avoid Mess: Ordinary shotgun methods can cause beer to spill on the ground or on yourself. With the Krak’in, you can enjoy a cleaner, mess-free beer shotgunning experience.

Stop Contaminating Your Beer: Some people shove dirty keys or fingers into a can to open a shotgun hole. With the Krak’in, you don’t need to contaminate your beer. Instead, you can use a safe, clean, mess-free tool.

Drink Beer 10x Faster: The Krak’in makes it easier and faster to shotgun a beer. It’s similar to a beer bong experience, helping you drink the most amount of beer without spilling a drop.

20,000+ Units Sold to Date: The Krak’in went viral early in 2022, and the company sold out of its original stock. The Krak’in has sold over 20,000 units to date, making it one of the most popular beer shotgunning tools on the market.

American Owned Company: The Wild Man Drinking Company, which launched with the Krak’in as its flagship product, is an American-owned company based in Philadelphia.

Included Keychain: Your Krak’in comes with an included keychain, allowing you to take the Krak’in with you on the go.

Portable & Small Enough to Fit Into a Pocket:You can carry the Krak’in in your pocket, and the device fits into your pocket for easy use.

Built-in Spout: The Krak’in consists of two key components, including the durable tip (to pierce the can) and the built-in spout (to drink the beer).

Durable Tip Rated for 10,000+ Uses: The tip of the Krak’in is durable enough to survive 10,000+ uses. It pierces the can effectively and remains sharp for life.

90 Day Moneyback Guarantee: All Krak’in purchases come with a 90 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 90 days with no questions asked if you are unhappy for any reason.

Krak’in Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

The Krak’in has an average score of 4.9 stars out of 5 with 20,000 units sold to date. Here are some of the reviews shared by verified purchasers online:

One customer described the Krak’in as the “dopest product out” there, praising it for making it easier and faster to shotgun a beer.

One customer reduced his shotgun time from 4 seconds to 2.5 seconds.

Another customer described the Krak’in as “the future,” praising the device for delivering a clean and smooth flow after cracking into a can.

The Krak’in is popular to bring to parties – including bachelor or bachelorette parties. You can give one Krak’in to each person, then shotgun beers together. Many customers were impressed with their first Krak’in, so they bought multiple for friends or family.

Many people also like the Krak’in for reducing the mess. Shotgunning beers can leave you with sticky floors and a gross-smelling shirt. The Krak’in prevents you from making a mess.

Some Krak’in customers used to feel left out at parties because they struggled to shotgun effectively; the Krak’in transforms your shotgun experience to make anyone a professional

Overall, most reviewers agree the Krak’in is the ultimate shotgunning tool, and that it changes the way you shotgun beers. Many can’t envision themselves going back to the old method after using the Krak’in.

Krak’in Pricing

The Krak’in is priced at $19.99 apiece, with discounts available when purchasing multiple devices.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering online today:

1 x Krak’in: $19.99 + Shipping

$19.99 + Shipping 3 x Krak’ins: $49.98 + Free US Shipping

$49.98 + Free US Shipping 5 x Krak’ins: $74.97 + Free US Shipping

The company ships orders within 24 to 48 hours of receiving them, and packages reach most addresses in the United States within 3 to 5 business days.

You can also add a 3-pack of custom Krak’in flaps to your order for 25% off. The custom flaps are available in red, black, and green colors, letting you add unique style to your Krak’in.

Krak’in Refund Policy

If you are unsatisfied with your Krak’in for any reason, then contact the company within 90 days of your purchase to request a refund. The company will refund your product if it arrives damaged or breaks during regular use or if you’re unsatisfied for any reason at all.

Contact the customer service team at support@getkrakin.io to initiate the refund process.

About Wild Man Drinking Company

The Krak’in is made by a company named the Wild Man Drinking Company. The Philadelphia-based company offers drinking accessories, with the Krak’in being the flagship product.

In August 2020, the founder of the Wild Man Drinking Company, an engineer, sought to develop the world’s most perfect shotgun tool. After countless hours and hundreds of prototypes, he filed a patent application for the Krak’in. The rest is history.

The Krak’in launched in 2022 and went viral. The company sold out its entire stock in less than a month. Since then, the company has upgraded the material and improved the design. Today, the Krak’in aims to be the world’s best way to chug a beer.

The Wild Man Drinking Company partnered with an ecommerce firm named GiddyUp to launch GetKraken.io. GiddyUp is a curator of innovative products. Buying from GetKraken.io is the best way to support the original inventors.

You can contact the Krak’in customer service team via the following:

Email: support@getkrakin.io

support@getkrakin.io Mailing Address: Wild Man Drinking Company 1500 Chestnut St, Suite 2 #2520, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Final Word

The Krak’in is a smooth and easy way to shotgun a beer. Featuring a patented design, the Krak’in makes it easy to crack into a beer, then drink the beer without spilling a drop.

The Krak’in is available online through GetKrakin.io, where it’s priced at $19.99 apiece. All purchases come with a 90 day moneyback guarantee.

