KeySlim Drops Reviews – Ingredients, Side Effects, Complaints

KeySlim Drops are liquid weight loss drops featuring a blend of vitamins, minerals, and herbs.

Manufactured in Colorado by PhytoDrive Labs, KeySlim Drops claim to help anyone unlock their true self using a 24-in-1 fat burning formula.

How much weight can you lose with KeySlim Drops? How do KeySlim Drops work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the weight loss drops and how they work today in our review.

What Are KeySlim Drops?

KeySlim Drops are a concentrated liquid formula sold exclusively online through KeySlimDrops.com.

Featuring a blend of 24 plants, herbs, vitamins, and minerals, KeySlim Drops help you regain confidence and take control of your life by losing weight.

Each ingredient in KeySlim Drops has been chosen for its fat burning, metabolism boosting, weight removing properties. The formula includes antioxidants to support inflammation and unlock fat burning, for example, along with vitamins, minerals, and herbs to prepare for further weight loss results.

KeySlim Drops are manufactured in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility by a Colorado-based company. The formula is 100% natural and GMO-free.

How Do KeySlim Drops Work?

KeySlim Drops work as a concentrated liquid formula. You add drops of the formula to your morning coffee, tea, shake, or juice, then drink it daily to lose weight.

Each serving of KeySlim Drops contains 24 fat burning ingredients that tackle weight loss in different ways. The formulas work in three stages to affect multiple areas of weight loss, including your hunger switch, your metabolism, and your fat burning:

Stage 1) Turn Off Your Hunger Switch

First, KeySlim Drops claim to turn off your hunger switch using ingredients like L-ornithine, chromium picolinate, GABA, eleuthero, and gymnema sylvestre. Found in many herbal weight loss supplements, these ingredients work in different ways to turn off your body’s hunger switch. GABA, for example, is linked to “feel good” neurotransmitters in the brain. Your body normally produces these neurotransmitters when it’s full or satiated. Eleuthero and gymnema sylvestre, meanwhile, are popular herbs used for centuries for their effects on energy and overall health and wellness.

Stage 2) Accelerate Metabolism to Burn Unwanted Fat

For the second stage, KeySlim Drops accelerate your metabolism to burn unwanted fat. To achieve these benefits, KeySlim Drops uses two more amino acids (in addition to the L-ornithine used in the first stage), including L-glutamine and L-carnitine. These two essential amino acids can promote fat burning throughout your body “with minimal lifestyle stages.” KeySlim Drops also boost metabolism further with guarana, raspberry ketones, and green tea leaf extract. According to the manufacturer, these herbs and plants “offer unique metabolic support” to make your body more efficient at burning deep fat. Rounding out the second stage are licorice extract (to nourish skin) and African mango extract, forskolin, and capsicum (to burn fat without sacrificing lean muscle mass).

Stage 3) Foster Long-Term Fat Burning

Finally, KeySlim Drops seeks to foster long-term fat burning using a blend of maca, grapefruit, grape seed extract, tyrosine, tryptophan, beta alanine, and L-arginine. The four amino acids (l-tryptophan, L-tyrosine, beta alanine, and L-arginine) support your body’s energy to help you burn more fat naturally, while tyrosine plays a particularly important role in regulating thyroid hormones and converting excess calories into energy. The two fruit extracts (grapefruit and grape seed extract), meanwhile, purportedly stop your body from absorbing and storing fat. Maca, finally, is a popular Peruvian herb used for centuries in traditional medicine – and linked to hormone balance, weight loss, and overall energy, among other benefits.

Extra Bonus Stage) 4 Bonus Ingredients for Greater Weight Loss Results

As a bonus fourth stage, KeySlim Drops contain a blend of four additional ingredients for further weight loss results, including:

Astragalus and panax ginseng to boost energy and stamina

Eleuthero to support bone strength and help stabilize blood sugar

Other amino acids to help your body break down, digest, and absorb nutrients while replenishing critical fluid levels in the body

KeySlim Drops Ingredients

KeySlim Drops contains a blend of 24 ingredients to help you burn fat and lose weight. Here are all of the ingredients in KeySlim Drops and how they work, according to PhytoThrive Labs:

Maca: KeySlim Drops contain maca, a Peruvian herb sourced from the high altitudes of the Andes. The Incas used maca to stay energized on long battle marches, and the herb remained popular over the years in traditional Andean medicine. Today, thousands of people take maca daily for its effects on energy, hormones, and overall vitality. Because maca is the first listed ingredient in the KeySlim Drops proprietary blend, there’s more maca in KeySlim Drops than any other ingredient.

Grape Seed Extract: Grape seed extract, like many other plants and herbs in KeySlim Drops, is rich with natural antioxidants. Grape seed extract has particularly high levels of resveratrol, a natural antioxidant linked to health and wellness. Each serving of KeySlim Drops contains a significant dose of grape seed extract to support overall health and wellness.

Guarana Seed Extract: Used for centuries in South America as a natural energy booster, guarana remains popular for boosting metabolism and helping your body convert food into energy. It’s found in energy drinks and weight loss supplements for its purported effects on energy.

Green Tea Extract: Green tea extract may be the most science-backed natural weight loss compound in the world today. It contains two proven weight loss boosters, including caffeine and EGCG. These two ingredients have been linked to metabolism and fat burning in multiple studies. Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) is one of many valuable catechins within green tea, and studies show it can force your body to release fat instead of storing it, helping you lose weight.

African Mango Extract: KeySlim Drops contains African mango extract, which has surged in popularity in recent years because of its purported weight loss effects. Also known as Irvingia gabonensis, African mango extract has been shown to suppress appetite, block fat formation, and support other weight loss benefits.

Raspberry Ketones: Raspberry ketones, like African mango extract, have suddenly become popular in recent years. Studies show African raspberry ketones can help with appetite, energy, metabolism, and overall fat burning in various ways.

Ginseng: Ginseng has been used in traditional Chinese and Korean medicine for millennia. Today, research shows ginseng works because it’s rich with ginsenosides, which have active anti-inflammatory effects linked to fat burning, immunity, and other effects.

Other Herbs & Plants: Most of the ingredients in KeySlim Drops consist of herbs and plants. In addition to the extracts listed above, KeySlim Drops contains eleuthero, forskolin, capsaicin, and grapefruit seed extract, among other ingredients.

Amino Acids: KeySlim Drops contains seven amino acids, including L-glutamine, L-carnitine, L-tyrosine, L-arginine, beta alanine, L-ornithine, and L-tryptophan. All of these ingredients are listed at the bottom of the KeySlim Drops proprietary formula, which indicates the formula has relatively small doses of each. However, all of these amino acids are linked to energy production, neurotransmitter production, blood flow, and overall health and wellness, among other benefits.

Vitamins & Minerals: All of the ingredients above have some dose of vitamins and minerals. However, KeySlim Drops contains an added dose of 0.7mcg of chromium, or 2% of your daily value. Chromium is crucial for blood sugar management, nerve function, and other crucial bodily functions. If your blood sugar is imbalanced, you may struggle with appetite control. In fact, many diabetics take chromium supplements daily for that reason.

Scientific Evidence for KeySlim Drops

PhytoThrive Labs cites 20+ studies on the KeySlim Drops references page as proof the supplement works as advertised to accelerate weight loss and boost fat burning results. We’ll review some of that evidence below to determine how KeySlim Drops work – and the science behind each ingredient.

The largest ingredient in KeySlim Drops is maca, an herb used in certain types of traditional South American medicine. Maca is best-known for its effects on hormones and libido, although some research has linked maca to weight loss. In this 2020 study, for example, researchers found maca modulated fat and liver energy metabolism markers like insulin, leptin, IRS1, and SIRT1 in rats fed a high-fat or normal diet. 28 mats received maca or a placebo, and rats in the maca group had significantly better weight loss markers than rats in the placebo group.

Grape seed extract is the second biggest ingredient in KeySlim Drops, and studies show grape seed extract can help with its own weight loss effects. A 2008 study found grape seed extract partially reversed high fat diet-induced obesity in mice, for example. Researchers fed mice a high fat diet while taking grape seed extract or a placebo, and mice in the grape seed extract group gained significantly less weight than expected.

One of the most intriguing ingredients in KeySlim Drops is guarana. Found in some weight loss supplements, guarana continues to be researched for its weight loss effects. One 2019 study found guarana supplementation was linked to improvements in obesity and insulin resistance. Researchers found guarana activated brown adipose tissue (BAT, or brown fat), helping your body naturally burn more weight. People with higher levels of brown fat tend to have a significant weight loss advantage over those with high levels of white fat.

New research is also increasingly validating the effects of African mango extract. African mango extract first caught the attention of the weight loss community with a 2013 study. Authors found multiple trials linking African mango to weight loss effects, although they cautioned that many studies were small and restricted. A separate 2005 study performed in Cameroon found African mango extract had high levels of dietary fibers linked to weight loss and better cholesterol.

Overall, KeySlim Drops contain a blend of science-backed ingredients like herbs, plants, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals linked to weight loss results. By taking KeySlim Drops daily, you may be able to lose weight and burn fat more than you would with a placebo.

How to Take KeySlim Drops

PhytoThrive Labs recommends taking 1 full dropper of KeySlim Drops daily (1mL per serving) to help you lose weight and burn fat:

Adults take 1mL per day or as directed by a healthcare professional

Each bottle contains 60mL (60 servings) of liquid formula, or a 60 day supply.

KeySlim Drops Ingredients Label

PhytoDrive Labs discloses the full list of ingredients upfront. All ingredients are bundled into a single proprietary blend. Although we don’t know individual doses of any listed ingredients in the proprietary blend, we know the largest ingredients in the blend include maca, grape seed extract, guarana, and African mango extract.

Here are all of the active ingredients in each 1mL serving of KeySlim Drops:

200mg of a Proprietary Herbal blend with maca root extract, grape seed extract, guarana seed extract, African mango fruit extract, Eleutherococcus senticosus root extract, astragalus root extract, green tea leaf extract, gymnema sylvestre leaf extract, forskolin, capsaicin, grapefruit seed extract, panax ginseng root extract, raspberry ketones, L-glutamine, L-tyrosine, L-arginine, beta alanine, licorice extract, GABA, L-ornithine, L-tryptophan, and L-carnitine

0.7mcg of chromium (2% DV)

Other (inactive) ingredients, including deionized water, organic citrus extract, natural flavors, stevia, and xylitol

KeySlim Drops Pricing

KeySlim Drops are priced at $79 per bottle when purchased individually (down from a normal retail price of $99 per bottle). However, you could pay as little as $49 per bottle (and enjoy additional bonus guides) by buying the 3 or 6 bottle packages of KeySlim Drops online today.

Here’s how pricing works when buying KeySlim Drops online today:

1 Bottle: $79 + Shipping

$79 + Shipping 3 Bottles: $177 + Shipping + 3 Free Digital Bonuses

$177 + Shipping + 3 Free Digital Bonuses 6 Bottles: $294 + Free US Shipping + 3 Free Digital Bonuses

Each bottle of KeySlim Drops contains 60 servings (60mL / 2 fl oz). You take 1 serving (1mL) daily to lose weight and burn fat, which means each bottle contains a 60 day (2 month) supply of KeySlim Drops.

Bonuses Included with KeySlim Drops

If you buy 3 or 6 bottles of KeySlim Drops online today, then you receive three free bonus reports. The bonus reports are delivered to your email inbox instantly. Each is designed to complement the effects of KeySlim Drops.

Each report is valued at $67 to $97, giving you over $250 of bonus content with your 3 or 6 bottle purchase. The bonus reports include:

Free Bonus Report #1: Biohacking Secrets ($97 Value): This report explains how to hack your body to maximize your true potential and unleash the best version of yourself. You can discover innovative biohacking strategies, unique ways to alter your mind and body, and science-backed ways to improve your quality of life through the latest advances in research, technology, and biology.

Free Bonus Report #2: Supercharge Your Body ($97 Value): This eBook explains additional tips for supercharging your body beyond hacks and tricks. You can discover proven ways to boost your immune system, for example, and simple exercises you can perform at home today to enhance immunity. Overall, the eBook includes 50 total resources to deepen your knowledge and support your immune system.

Free Bonus Report #3: 1-Day Detox Miracle Guide ($67 Value): This bonus report explains how to kickstart your weight loss using proven detoxification strategies. By implementing these strategies, you can purportedly enjoy effective, steady, long-term weight loss while flushing out toxins, replacing them with healthy nutrients, and boosting your skin, eye, hair, nails, and internal organs, among other benefits. Best of all, you can perform these detox strategies at home while spending less than $15 per month.

KeySlim Drops Refund Policy

KeySlim Drops are backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

If you did not lose weight with KeySlim Drops within 60 days, or if you’re unhappy with the drops for any reason, then you can request a complete refund with no questions asked.

About PhytoThrive Labs

KeySlim Drops are made in the United States at an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility by a manufacturer named PhytoThrive Labs. PhytoDrive has a registered office in Colorado.

You can contact the makers of KeySlim Drops via the following:

Final Word

KeySlim Drops are a concentrated liquid weight loss formula created by PhytoThrive Labs. Designed to burn fat and help you lose weight, KeySlim Drops can purportedly help you reach your weight loss goals with limited changes to your lifestyle.

Each serving of KeySlim Drops contains a blend of maca, African mango extract, L-carnitine, grape seed extract, and other active ingredients linked to weight loss.

To learn more about PhytoThrive Labs’ KeySlim Drops or to buy the weight loss drops online today, visit the official website.

