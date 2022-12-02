Keto Smart Reviewed

Keto Smart is a weight loss support formula designed to boost ketosis and burn fat.

Featuring a blend of raspberry ketones, African mango extract, and green tea, Keto Smart can purportedly help you lose significant weight with minimal effort.

Does Keto Smart live up to the hype? How does Keto Smart work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the weight loss supplement and its effects today in our review.

What is Keto Smart?

Keto Smart is a weight loss formula sold exclusively online through GetKetoSmart.com.

By taking two capsules of Keto Smart daily, you can put 6 science-backed weight loss ingredients to work for you, helping you burn away fat.

As the name suggests, Keto Smart relies on the power of ketosis to facilitate fat burning. Each ingredient in Keto Smart is designed to help you enter ketosis – your body’s natural fat burning state. When in ketosis, your body burns fat for energy, helping you lose weight.

Featuring raspberry ketones, green tea extract, African mango extract, and other fat burners, Keto Smart can purportedly lead to powerful weight loss results using all-natural ingredients with no side effects.

As part of a 2022 promotion, Keto Smart is available for just $49 to $69 per bottle, with all 3 and 6 bottle purchases coming with bonus eBooks to complement the effects. The ordinary retail price of Keto Smart is $99 per bottle.

Keto Smart Benefits

Keto Smart can offer all of the following benefits, according to the makers of Keto Smart:

Helps jump start ketosis

Fight oxidative stress

Naturally boost energy levels

Help fuel the body and mind

Natural, non-habit-forming, easy-to-use ingredients

How Does Keto Smart Work?

Keto Smart works using an all-natural blend of ingredients designed to boost energy and promote weight loss.

The goal of these ingredients is to mimic the effects of a keto diet. The natural ingredients in Keto Smart could help your body enter ketosis – your natural fat burning state. The longer you stay in ketosis, the longer your body burns fat.

Typically, you need to fast (stop eating) or follow a keto diet (a high-fat, low-carb diet) to enter ketosis. With Keto Smart, you can still enter ketosis by fasting or following a keto diet. However, you can also maximize your ability to burn fat and remain in ketosis as long as possible – just by taking two capsules of Keto Smart daily.

Each capsule of Keto Smart contains a blend of ingredients linked to ketosis and weight loss. Some ingredients boost metabolism without affecting ketosis. Green tea, for example, is rich with antioxidants linked to fat burning, while African mango extract is high in fiber that could help physically push waste out of your body. Other ingredients are designed specifically for ketosis, while some are meant to boost energy and overall health.

Keto Smart also contains a significant dose of caffeine, one of the world’s most popular and science-backed weight loss aids. Caffeine has been shown to accelerate fat burning, increase calorie expenditure, and help with weight loss, among other benefits.

Keto Smart Ingredients

Each two capsule serving of Keto Smart contains seven active ingredients linked to ketosis, including raspberry ketones, African mango extract, green tea extract, caffeine, and more.

Here are all of the active ingredients in Keto Smart and how they work:

Raspberry Ketones: Raspberry ketones are a popular weight loss aid found in many trendy weight loss supplements sold over the last decade. The raspberry ketones in Keto Smart can purportedly help with fat burning and metabolism, among other benefits, according to the makers of Keto Smart.

Green Tea: Green tea is rich with natural antioxidants linked to fat burning, including epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG). It also contains natural caffeine. The catechins in green tea boost metabolism and act as a strong antioxidant, helping to target belly fat and post-exercise fat burning, among other benefits.

African Mango: African mango extract, like raspberry ketones and green tea, has been one of the trendiest weight loss supplement ingredients of the last decade. African mango extract is high in fiber, helping you stay fuller after a meal. By taking African mango extract before a meal, you can naturally eat less during the meal and stay more satisfied after your meal, helping you stick to your weight loss goals.

Apple Cider Vinegar: Apple cider vinegar “lowers the impact food has on your blood sugar levels,” according to the makers of Keto Smart. When your blood sugar is unstable, it can lead to wild food craving swings. Because of this effect, the apple cider vinegar in Keto Smart can purportedly support blood sugar levels already in the normal range.

Kale: Keto Smart contains kale to support a healthy inflammatory response. Kale has antioxidant effects that make it a powerful and popular weight management eat. Kale is also rich with vitamins, minerals, and other plant-based nutrients to support overall fat burning, health, wellness, energy, and more.

Grape Seed Extract: Keto Smart contains grape seed extract, which is rich with antioxidants like resveratrol. You would need to eat many grapes (or many bottles of wine) to get the equivalent dose of grape seed extract in a single serving of Keto Smart. The antioxidants in Keto Smart’s grape seed extract “are powerful and have many other health benefits,” according to the makers of Keto Smart, from energy to weight loss to more.

Caffeine: One of the most noticeable ingredients in Keto Smart is caffeine. It’s the second listed ingredient in the 400mg proprietary formula, which means it’s one of the largest ingredients in Keto Smart by weight. The average cup of coffee contains around 100mg of caffeine, and Keto Smart appears to contain slightly more caffeine than that amount. Caffeine has been shown to boost metabolism, accelerate fat burning, and help you maximize your weight loss efforts. In fact, it’s one of the world’s most studied and most popular weight loss aids overall.

Overall, the blend of seven ingredients in Keto Smart aim to jumpstart ketosis, fight oxidative stress, naturally boost energy, fuel the body and mind, support ketosis, and give you the natural ingredients you need to maximize fat burning.

Scientific Evidence for Keto Smart

Keto Smart contains seven science-backed ingredients linked to ketosis, fat burning, weight loss, and overall energy, health, and wellness. Plus, the manufacturer cites 10+ studies validating the ingredients in Keto Smart and their effects. We’ll review some of that evidence below to determine how Keto Smart works.

Raspberry ketones are the largest ingredient in Keto Smart. Out of the 1,200mg of active ingredients per serving, 500mg are raspberry ketones. Raspberry ketones rose to prominence after a 2005 study linked raspberry ketones to anti-obese actions. Researchers found raspberry ketones helped with weight loss by significantly increased norepinephrine induced lipolysis.

As proof raspberry ketones helped with weight loss, researchers gave mice raspberry ketone extract over a 10 week period while following a high fat diet. Mice in the raspberry ketone group gained significantly less weight than mice in a placebo group, suggesting raspberry ketones help with weight loss. A follow-up study from 2017, however, found no connection between raspberry ketones and weight loss in a group of mice following a similar high-fat diet.

Green tea helps with weight loss because it contains caffeine, catechins, and natural antioxidants linked to fat burning. A 2009 study found the catechins in green tea significantly decrease body weight both short-term and long-term, for example, while a separate review study from 2012 found a small but statistically significant connection between green tea and weight loss.

Caffeine may be the best weight loss ingredient in Keto Smart. Keto Smart appears to contain roughly the same amount of caffeine as an average cup of coffee (75mg to 150mg per serving). One of the largest reviews on caffeine and weight loss was published in 2019. Researchers analyzed dozens of trials involving a total of 606 participants, concluding that weight loss led to significant reductions in weight, BMI, and fat mass. Researchers also found weight loss, BMI loss, and fat mass loss increased significantly for every doubling of caffeine.

African mango is another largest ingredient in Keto Smart. Also known as Irvingia gabonensis, African mango extract has been shown to accelerate weight loss in obese or overweight people. A 2013 review study found African mango extract was associated with small weight loss in humans, although more research was needed to verify these benefits.

Overall, Keto Smart contains a blend of ingredients linked to weight loss and fat burning. These ingredients appear to help with weight loss in multiple ways. Although there’s little evidence these ingredients can force your body to enter or remain in ketosis, the ingredients could help with overall weight loss in other ways.

Keto Smart Supplement Facts Label

The makers of Keto Smart disclose the full list of ingredients upfront. Although some ingredients are found within a proprietary formula, we know the relative dosage of ingredients within that formula – and the overall dosage of the proprietary formula.

Here are all of the ingredients in each two capsule serving of Keto Smart, according to the manufacturer:

500mg of raspberry ketones

400mg of a proprietary formula with green tea extract, caffeine anhydrous, apple cider vinegar powder, kelp, and grape seed extract

300mg of African mango seed extract

Other (inactive) ingredients, including cellulose (to create the vegetable capsule), rice flour, magnesium stearate, and silicon dioxide Keto Smart Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Keto Smart is backed by strong reviews from customers and verified purchasers. Here are some of the testimonials, weight loss claims, and reviews shared by customers online:

One customer praised Keto Smart for helping him stay in ketosis and change his life. He praised Keto Smart for helping him lose weight, but he also liked how the supplement helped his all-around health, energy, and more. He has been taking Keto Smart since February 2022.

Another customer used Keto Smart to lose weight and help with anti-aging effects. She found the formula gave her pure, consistent energy while improving performance in the gym. She also praised the supplement for allowing her to remain in ketosis as long as possible, making it easier to burn fat.

Overall, Keto Smart is a relatively new diet pill, although early reviews for the formula are positive. Most customers agree Keto Smart works as advertised to help with weight loss, energy, and more.

Keto Smart Pricing

Keto Smart is normally priced at $99 per bottle. For a 2022 promotion, however, the manufacturer has dropped the price to just $49 to $^9 per bottle. All purchases come with free shipping, and all 3 and 6 bottle purchases come with two free bonus eBooks.

Here’s how much you pay when ordering Keto Smart online today:

1 Bottle: $69 + Free US Shipping

3 Bottles: $177 + Free US Shipping + 2 Free Bonuses

6 Bottles: $294 + Free US Shipping + 2 Free Bonuses

Each bottle contains a 30 day supply of Keto Smart, or 60 capsules. You take two capsules daily to support weight loss.

Bonuses Included with Keto Smart

As part of a 2022 promotion, all 3 and 6 bottle purchases of Keto Smart come with two free bonus eBooks, including:

Bonus eBook #1: 28-Day Keto Meal Plan: This day-by-day meal plan teaches you exactly what to eat, and how much to eat, to keep your body in ketosis as long as possible over a 4-week period for maximum weight loss. You get amazing, delicious recipes to keep you full and energized, making it easier to stick to your weight loss goals. The keto diet includes high-fat, low-carb meals, and all recipes in this eBook are designed to be easy to prepare at home.

Bonus eBook #2: Intermittent Fasting 7-Day Meal Plan: Many people combine intermittent fasting with the keto diet to maximize weight loss. By intermittently fasting, you could lose more weight. In this 7-day meal guide, you get day-by-day recommendations for following a keto-friendly intermittent fasting program, including what to eat, when to eat it, and how much to eat. Overall, the makers of Keto Smart describe this plan as “one of the effective programs for permanent weight loss.”

Keto Smart Refund Policy

You can request a complete refund on your Keto Smart purchase within 60 days of your purchase date. If you’re unsatisfied with Keto Smart and how it worked, or if you did not lose weight with Keto Smart, then you can request a complete refund with no questions asked.

About Keto Smart

Keto Smart is made by a West Jordan, Utah-based supplement company. That company makes Keto Smart in the United States at an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility using natural ingredients sourced from domestic and foreign suppliers.

You can contact the makers of Keto Smart and the Keto Smart customer service team via the following:

Mailing Address: 8152 Welby Park Dr, West Jordan, UT 84088

Email: info@getketosmart.com

Online Form: https://getketosmart.com/contact/

Final Word

Keto Smart is a weight loss supplement designed to help you enter ketosis and remain in ketosis as long as possible.

Featuring a blend of natural, science-backed ingredients linked to weight loss benefits, Keto Smart can help you achieve your weight loss goals while supporting energy, health, metabolism, and more, according to the manufacturer.

To learn more about Keto Smart and how it works, or to buy the supplement online today, visit the official website at GetKetoSmart.com.

