KB Home-Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

KB Home, Jacob Prater, 320 120th Ave NE Ste 202 Bellevue, WA 98005-3016,

is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, Rolling Brook, is located at 18525 B St E in Spanaway in Pierce county. This project involves 15.035 acres of soil disturbance for Residential construction activities. Some discharges and runoff goes to ground water. The receiving waterbody is Unnamed Wetland. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater Washington State Department of Ecology P.O. Box 47696 Olympia, WA 98504-7696 IDX989797

January 9, 16, 2024