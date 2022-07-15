Ka’Chava Reviews

Ka’Chava is a superfood blend sold online through KaChava.com.

Taking one serving of Ka’Chava daily can support your gut, brain, muscles, skin, hair, heart, and overall health.

Does Ka’Chava live up to the hype? How does Ka’Chava work? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about this daily super blend today in our review.

What is Ka’Chava?

Ka’Chava is a daily superfood blend made with plant protein, super greens, omega fatty acids, MCTs, vitamins, minerals, adaptogen herbs, probiotics, fiber, mushrooms, antioxidant berries, and digestive enzymes, electrolytes, and more.

Available in flavors like coconut acai, matcha, and chocolate, Ka’Chava is designed as an all-in-one daily superfood beverage.

Each serving of Ka’Chava contains 85+ superfoods, nutrients, and plant-based ingredients. You mix the powder with water, oat milk, vegan milk alternatives, or the beverage of your choice, then drink it daily to support your overall health.

Ka’Chava Benefits

According to Ka’Chava, the superfood powder supports 11 crucial benefits, including:

Immunity: Ka’Chava has seven nutrients to help your body produce immune cells, ward off infections, and more, all of which can support immunity. Essential immune boosters in Ka’Chava include zinc, vitamin C, vitamin D, selenium, probiotics, vitamin A, and B-complex vitamins. The formula also contains popular traditional immune-boosting fruits and vegetables, including coconut flower nectar, acai berry, camu camu berry, sacha inchi, maqui berry, and spinach.

Energy: Ka’Chava fuels your body on a cellular level with six energy-boosting ingredients, including B-complex vitamins, iron, vitamin C, phosphorus, magnesium, and vitamin D, along with herbs and fruits like maqui berry, acai berry, maca root, chia seeds, chlorella, and amaranth. Some of these ingredients have been used for centuries to support energy levels.

Mental: Ka’Chava contains ten nutrients to help boost mood, improve focus, and calm anxiety. Each serving of Ka’Chava contains proven mood-boosting nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, iron, magnesium, potassium, zinc, selenium, and B-complex vitamins. You also get vitamin C, probiotics, vitamin D, shiitake mushroom extract, beetroot, reishi mushroom, chlorella, maitake mushroom, and sacha inchi, other mental and mood boosters. A poor diet is linked to a deficient mind, and Ka’Chava aims to help restore your mindset to its peak.

Sleep: If you struggle to fall asleep or get a restful sleep at night, Ka’Chava could help support a good night’s sleep. Each serving of Ka’Chava contains five nutrients to help calm the mind and relax the body, giving you a more restful night of sleep – without the intensity or side effects of sleeping pills.

To help you sleep, Ka’Chava contains complex carbs and protein (which are crucial for stimulating the release of brain chemicals for relaxation), magnesium, B-complex vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin D, along with ingredients like oats, chia seeds, flax seeds, kale, and sacha inchi.

Stress: Stress wreaks havoc on your body, inhibiting everything from fat burning to hormone production. Each serving of Ka’Chava contains six nutrients to help stop the toxic stress cycle, including complex carbohydrates (to support serotonin production), B-complex vitamins (to support adrenal glands and neurotransmitters), selenium (to counteract oxidative stress), vitamin C (to counteract oxidative stress), and adaptogens (to regulate the HPA axis). To deliver these benefits, Ka’Chava contains ingredients like quinoa, cordyceps mushroom, oats, cocoa, camu camu berry, and reishi mushroom extract, among others. Many of these ingredients have been used as adaptogens for centuries, helping manage your stress and control your body’s response to physical and cognitive stressors.

Digestion: Ka’Chava can optimize digestion using probiotics and other ingredients. Ka’Chava contains six ingredients to feed your microbiome, banish bloat, and keep you regular. Key gut-supporting ingredients in Ka’Chava include fiber (to feed the gut and promote regularity), probiotics (to support overall gut health), digestive enzymes (to help break down food), magnesium (to alleviate constipation), and zinc (to help strengthen and heal the gut barrier). These vitamins and nutrients are found across various foods in Ka’Chava, including cocoa, chia seeds, kale, cordyceps mushroom, flax seeds, and ginger.

Muscle: Some people take Ka’Chava daily to support muscle growth. The natural ingredients in Ka’Chava can fuel your workouts, support muscle growth, and speed up recovery, among other benefits. Ka’Chava contains a powerhouse nutrient lineup with plant-based protein, 26 vitamins and minerals, and dozens of other complementary ingredients. Some key muscle-supporting ingredients in Ka’Chava include protein (25g of protein per serving from pea protein, whole grain brown rice, sacha inchi, amaranth, and quinoa), iron, electrolytes, vitamin E, vitamin C, vitamin D, and magnesium. Ka’Chava also contains traditional and herbal muscle boosters, including maca root, sacha inchi, spinach, amaranth, quinoa, and camu camu berry.

Weight Management: Ka’Chava can help you manage your weight and support your weight loss goals by supporting a healthy metabolism and crushing your cravings. Key ingredients in Ka’Chava for weight management include protein (to boost satiety and build calorie-burning lean muscle), fiber (to support your gut and help you feel full), probiotics (to manage your appetite and metabolism), omega-3 fatty acids (to boost satiety and help regulate metabolism), magnesium (to regulate blood sugar and counteract stress), and vitamin D (to help with fat metabolism and fat storage).

Heart: Ka’Chava can support cardiovascular health by offering a blend of nutrients and superfoods to support healthy blood vessels and overall heart function. The six nutrients in Ka’Chava to support heart health include fiber, magnesium, calcium, potassium, and folate. Together, these ingredients can support heart and blood vessel function, curb the risk of high cholesterol and high blood pressure, and support overall cardiovascular health in multiple ways.

Joints & Bones: If you have sore joints and bones, then Ka’Chava may help. Ka’Chava contains natural ingredients to build strong bones and support healthy joints. Key joint and bone ingredients in Ka’Chava include calcium, magnesium, vitamin D, vitamin C, and phosphorus.

Appearance and Skin: Ka’Chava can support your appearance and skin health. Some of the natural, plant-based ingredients in Ka’Chava can help with the sheen of your hair, the smooth texture of your skin, and the strength of your nails, among other benefits. 7 critical nutrients in Ka’Chava for appearance include protein, zinc, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A, vitamin E, vitamin C, and B-complex vitamins. Meanwhile, many of the plants and vegetables in Ka’Chava are rich with antioxidants that neutralize free radicals, supporting a healthy-looking appearance.

Overall, Ka’Chava aims to provide proven, science-backed benefits through some of the most popular natural ingredients on the planet.

Ka’Chava Ingredients

Ka’Chava contains 85+ superfoods, including nutrients and plant-based ingredients.

Ka’Chava separates its ingredients into different blends, including a plant protein blend, an adaptogen blend, and an antioxidant/superfruit blend.

Here are all of the 85+ ingredients in each serving of Ka’Chava:

Plant Protein Blend: Organic sacha inchi protein, yellow pea protein, organic whole grain brown rice protein, organic amaranth, and organic quinoa.

Adaptogen Blend: Organic maca root, organic shiitake mushroom, organic maitake mushroom, organic reishi mushroom, organic ginger, and organic cordyceps mushroom.

Antioxidant / Super Fruit Blend: Organic coconut flower nectar, acai berry, camu camu berry, organic blueberry, organic tart cherry, organic blackberry, organic strawberry, organic maqui berry, and organic raspberry.

Omega EFA / Fiber Blend: Chia seeds, flax seeds, organic pure whole grain oat, and organic acacia gum.

Super Greens / Vegetables Blend: Organic beetroot, chlorella, organic moringa (only in the matcha flavor), organic kale, organic broccoli, organic green tea (only in the matcha flavor), organic parsley leaf, organic celery, organic cauliflower, organic spinach, organic Brussels sprouts, organic asparagus, organic green pepper, organic garlic, organic carrot, organic cucumber, organic cabbage, organic green onion, and organic tomato.

Digestive Enzyme Blend: Amylase, protease, cellulase, lactase, and lipase.

Probiotics / Prebiotics Blend: Inulin, lactobacillus rhamnosus, and Lactobacillus acidophilus.

Vitamin Blend: Vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, vitamin B1, vitamin B2, vitamin B6, and vitamin B12:

Mineral Blend: Folate, biotin, pantothenic acid, calcium, iron, phosphorus, iodine, magnesium, zinc, selenium, copper, manganese, chromium, molybdenum, chloride, sodium, and potassium.

Other Ingredients: Cocoa (only in the chocolate flavor), coconut milk, soluble vegetable fiber, natural vanilla flavors, xanthan gum, lo han or monk fruit extract, guar gum, and cinnamon (only in the chocolate flavor).

Ka’Chava Supplement Facts

Each serving (60g / 2 scoops per serving, 15 servings per container) of Ka’Chava contains 240 calories, 7g of total fat, 0mg of cholesterol, 24g of carbs, 6g of fiber, 6g of sugar, and 25g of protein.

Here is the full Ka’Chava Supplement Facts label:

Ka’Chava Flavors

Most plant-based superfood formulas taste gross. They taste like you’re eating a bunch of lawn clippings. The makers of Ka’Chava specifically designed their formula to taste great.

Today, Ka’Chava offers five unique and tasty flavors, including:

Matcha

Coconut Acai

Chocolate

Vanilla

Chai

Just add water, and you can turn any of these powders into a tasty, creamy daily beverage. The Chai flavor, for example, tastes like a chai latte just by adding water.

How to Make Ka’Chava

Thanks to the Ka’Chava superfood powder, you can have breakfast, lunch, a snack, or a post-workout shake in seconds.

Here’s how the manufacturer recommends using the Ka’Chava powder:

Blend or shake 12 to 14oz of ice-cold water with two heaping scoops of Ka’Chava powder

Mix well, then enjoy

The manufacturer specifically recommends using cold water to maximize deliciousness and texture. You should have 12 to 14oz of liquid water with ice. However, you can add more ice cubes for a thicker consistency. Ka’Chava recommends playing around with ratios to find the balance you like.

You can also use non-dairy milk for extra creaminess. Others add avocado, nut butter, frozen fruit, or avocado to their shake.

You can also discover Ka’Chava recipes on the official website. The company has unique recipes like the Kiwi Krush Ka’Chava Smoothie, the PBCB Ka’Chava Smoothie, and the Tahiti Sweetie Ka’Chava Smoothie among others.

Some people bake with the Ka’Chava powder or create no-bake protein bites.

Ka’Chava Features & Benefits

Some of the advertised features and benefits of Ka’Chava, in addition to the health-supporting benefits above, include:

Vegan

No dairy

No gluten

No soy

No preservatives

No artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners

Ka’Chava Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Ka’Chava is backed by 33,000+ 5-star reviews on its official website, and the company has an overall rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 with 42,000+ reviews.

Here are some of the reviews from customers, according to the official website:

Most reviewers like the diversity of flavors with Ka’Chava, making it easy to pick a flavor you like

Some people mix Ka’Chava with just water and enjoy it, while others mix it with yogurt, berries, and other additives

Customers report experiencing the advertised benefits of Ka’Chava; some customers use Ka’Chava as a meal replacement to help them lose weight, while others claim to have experienced a significant improvement in overall wellness or cognitive wellbeing since taking Ka’Chava.

Customers like the texture of Ka’Chava because it’s not too chalky, and it becomes creamy when mixed the right way; however, some customers report a chalky or clumpy texture when not using a blender.

Others like how few calories there are in Ka’Chava, offering a complete meal replacement shake with just 250 calories per serving

Some customers have minor complaints about certain flavors; some taste more like vanilla than anything else, for example, while others don’t like specific blends; overall, most Ka’Chava users are very positive about the flavors.

Others like the versatility of Ka’Chava powder; they use it for breakfasts, lunches, snacks, post-workout shakes, and even baking, for example

Overall, most Ka’Chava users are big fans of the supplement and enjoy using it almost daily for overall health and wellness. Some customers claim they can’t picture a life without Ka’Chava.

Ka’Chava Pricing

Ka’Chava is priced at $69.95 per bag (one-time purchase) or $59.95 per bag (subscribe and save). Each bag contains 15 servings (60g / 2 scoops per serving).

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

One-Time Purchase: $69.95 per bag

Subscribe & Save: $59.95 per bag

If you subscribe, you can cancel at any time. There are no commitments.

Ka’Chava Refund Policy

Ka’Chava is backed by a 30-day moneyback guarantee and an empty bag policy.

If you are unhappy with Ka’Chava for any reason, you can request a full refund for one bag of each flavor with no questions asked. Let Ka’Chava know within 30 days of receiving your delivery.

The company’s empty bag policy also lets you return one bag of each flavor, even if the bag is empty.

You can learn more about Ka’Chava’s refund policy here.

About Ka’Chava

Ka’Chava is the company’s flagship supplement. Ka’Chava is made by a supplement company named Tribal Nutrition, LLC. That company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

You can contact the makers of Ka’Chava via the following:

Email Form: https://support.kachava.com/hc/en-us/requests/new

Email: support@kachava.com

Phone: 1-855-668-7574

Mailing Address: 11500 South Eastern Ave #150, Henderson, NV 89052, USA

Ka’Chava has partnered with Rainforest Trust to protect the world’s endangered species, rainforests, and other habitats. Ka’Chava has protected over 100,000 acres for Rainforest Trust since the partnership began in 2017.

Final Word

Ka’Chava is a meal replacement powder with all-natural, plant-based ingredients. Each serving contains 85+ ingredients designed to support various benefits.

To learn more about Ka’Chava or buy the formula online today, visit the official website at KaChava.com.

