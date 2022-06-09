JustAnswer Finance Reviews – Is Just Answer Financial Advisor Chat Legit?

Are you a business owner seeking accounting services? Is the process of figuring out your taxes becoming burdensome? What’s worse is the associated costs of hiring an expert! Besides the price tag, most individuals will need to set time aside from their schedule to sit down and ask whatever questions come to mind. Planning is sure to have some people feeling drowsy. Luckily, there’s a solution to most drawbacks linked to financial support, and it starts with a membership to JustAnswer® Finance.

What is JustAnswer® Finance?

JustAnswer® Finance is a service through which individuals can connect with a financial advisor within minutes. By financial support, we mean the ability to discuss matters with CPAs (i.e., accountants), tax support, and financial software specialists. The key highlight of JustAnswer® Finance is the increased accessibility to over thousands of verified experts. This level of connection and convenience is seldomly offered, which got our editorial team interested in learning more. Before providing greater details on JustAnswer® Finance, our team invested time in understanding the process.

How does JustAnswer® Finance work?

Upon visiting JustAnswer® Finance, individuals can ask for help. The available support team will match requests with experts specializing in each unique situation. At this point, any means can be used to thoroughly explain one’s concern, whether by sending documents such as tax data and agreements or sending photos for review.

Responses can be anticipated in minutes without any of the hassles of scheduling appointments (e.g., requesting a day off, spending far too much money than necessary, etc.). Of course, for concrete answers and swift services, individuals must first get a JustAnswer® Finance membership. Details on this will be covered at a later point in this review.

What’s included in JustAnswer® Finance?

A membership to JustAnswer® Finance unlocks the following incentives:

Unlimited Conversations

By joining JustAnswer® Finance, members can connect with just about any available verified business expert. Individuals can expect updates on the number of financial experts ready to assist. For instance, when we tested JustAnswer® Finance, an expert of 12 years was available. The situation must first be explained to the expert’s assistant to get through to them.

Verified Experts

The fact that this platform boasts verified experts cannot be stressed enough. Members will have information on each expert’s designation(s), the number of satisfied customers served, years of experience, and specialization. Some even go as far as providing a quick intro about themselves.

Diverse Support

JustAnswer® Finance is a platform that pledges to provide guidance on just about any issue, whether it is regarding a new business or essential steps to resolving an IRS or tax issue. Above anything else, finance to the JustAnswer® team is an umbrella term that includes tax planning, IRS and tax filing, capital gains and losses, investment selection, employee benefits planning, debt management, and accounting, among many others. The latter shows that the services offered and the experts involved come from various backgrounds.

How much does it cost to use JustAnswer® Finance?

To gain insight from industry experts, the current going price for a JustAnswer® Finance membership is $50 per month. That entitles you to ask unlimited questions each month and access the exclusive members-only phone app for iOS and Android. Compared to traditional means of accessing a financial expert, resorting to JustAnswer® seems superior because every question can save members money. Sign up for JustAnswer® Finance on their website.

Final Thoughts

Based on the analysis above, JustAnswer® Finance is exactly how it sounds: a service where members can seek expert opinions on different aspects of finance and accounting. They connect each person to an expert within minutes of describing a particular situation to an assistant. No, we aren’t talking about booking an appointment or a consultation. Once background information has been provided, the assistant will connect the user to an expert with sufficient knowledge. And just like that, an answer can be gathered through conversation.

Another equally desirable feature is that these financial experts are not only people who work at banks or serve as advisors for businesses, but they are also tutors. How amazing would it be to ask school-related questions for under $100 monthly? Tutors alone charge upwards of $30 hourly to teach, so imagine accountants! Regarding rates, JustAnswer® Finance is the most inexpensive we’ve seen thus far. To top it all off, memberships can be canceled anytime. To get started increasing your financial education, visit JustAnswer® Finance website by clicking here! >>>

RELATED POSTS:

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.